Disabled veteran needs help finding stolen handcycle

By Kristin Haubrich, Reporter
Ah-Fook said his specially designed cycle was gone (Source: Gerard Ah-Fook). Ah-Fook said his specially designed cycle was gone (Source: Gerard Ah-Fook).
PIMA COUNTY, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

A disabled veteran in Pima County is pleading with his community to help find his stolen handcycle.

It was stolen from the man’s home near River and La Canada at 5 a.m. on Saturday morning. It’s valued at more than $16,000 dollars.

“I’ve got to admit it was disappointing,” Disabled Navy veteran, Gerard Ah-Fook said. 

In 1995, Ah-Fook enlisted in the Navy, a few years later he was involved in a horrific boating accident. His right leg had to be amputated. His other leg was also severely injured. 

“The shock and trauma of my injury, I swelled up so much pressure needed to be alleviated,” Ah-Fook said. 

Ah-Fook said handcycling helped pull him through an extremely dark time. It’s now his passion. He cycles around the World as part of the Paralyzed Veterans of America Racing Team. He’s also a member of the University of Arizona handcycling team. 

“Cycling absolutely had a vital role for me to get back to feeling like I am who I am despite what body parts I have or what I lose physically,” Ah-Fook said.

Gerard’s close friends are left wondering how someone could be so cruel to steal the bike that meant so much to him.

“It’s kind of a punch in the gut. A big punch in the gut that this would happen to somebody like that because it’s not only physical therapy for him but it’s actually mental therapy,” Gerard’s friend, Aaron Wilson said. 

Now Ah-Fook needs help from the community. His bike is a recumbent three wheel bike with a white frame and red lettering that says “Top End Force RX.” Ah-Fook said he doesn’t hold a grudge over whoever did this – he just wants his bike back. 

“I hope you realize that it’s not going to benefit anybody, including not yourself. I forgive you and I’d like to see it back because I’ve got some training to do,” Ah-Fook said.

