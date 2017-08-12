Disabled veteran needs help finding stolen handcycle

A local disabled veteran is pleading with our community to help find his stolen handcycle. It was stolen from the man’s home near River and La Canada at 5 a.m. on Saturday morning.
A local disabled veteran is pleading with our community to help find his stolen handcycle. It was stolen from the man’s home near River and La Canada at 5 a.m. on Saturday morning.
As news of the events in Charlottesville, Virginia is shared across the country, several people in Tucson are organizing their own show of solidarity against hate.
As news of the events in Charlottesville, Virginia is shared across the country, several people in Tucson are organizing their own show of solidarity against hate.
An arrest warrant has been issued in Pima County Superior Court for a man authorities said was convicted of a Sex Offense involving a minor.
An arrest warrant has been issued in Pima County Superior Court for a man authorities said was convicted of a Sex Offense involving a minor.
The 1993 film put the southern Arizona town on the pop culture national map. On Saturday, one of the biggest stars of 'Tombstone' made a triumphant return. The inaugural Doc Holli-Days event and parade rolled through the historic town, with Val Kilmer as the Grand Marshal, and fans of the film did not miss out.
The 1993 film put the southern Arizona town on the pop culture national map. On Saturday, one of the biggest stars of 'Tombstone' made a triumphant return. The inaugural Doc Holli-Days event and parade rolled through the historic town, with Val Kilmer as the Grand Marshal, and fans of the film did not miss out.
Cleanup is underway at an east-side Tucson apartment complex severely damaged by a monsoon storm.
Cleanup is underway at an east-side Tucson apartment complex severely damaged by a monsoon storm.