Crews save stranded driver in early morning swift water rescue

Crews from Northwest Fire District rescued a man trapped with his car in storm water early on Sunday morning.

At 3:45 a.m. NWFD said a 911 call came in about a car that had been washed from the roadway on Ina Road near Camino de los Caballos.

NWFD said crews arrived to find a man sitting on top of his vehicle that had appeared to be stuck in storm water after being swept about 20 feet downstream from the road.

Crews were able to access the man by navigating through the water and assist him to safety.

There were no reported injuries.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.