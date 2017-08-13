MPD: Sandario road closed between Avra Valley and Twin Peaks due to flooding

Police say Sandario Road is closed between Avra Valley and Twin Peaks due to flooding.

One Vehicle was stuck in storm water but the driver was able to get out and walk to safety, according to Sgt. Chriswell Scott, public information officer for the Marana Police Department.

There is no estimated time for roads to open back up in the area.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

We will have more information when it is available.

