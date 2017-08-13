HAPPENING NOW: Harrison Road closed at Pantano Wash due to runni - Tucson News Now

HAPPENING NOW: Harrison Road closed at Pantano Wash due to running water

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The Tucson Department of Transportation says Harrison Road at the Pantano Wash is closed on Sunday due to running water.

There is no estimate time for roads to open back up in the area.

We will have more information when it is available.

