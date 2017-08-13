Police looking for suspect in an attempted armed robbery and shooting overnight

Police said a woman stabbed a man in a domestic violence incident at a home near Prince Road on Sunday.
Police are looking for a suspect they said shot a person in an attempted robbery on the south east side of Tucson early Sunday morning.
The Tucson Department of Transportation says Harrison Road at the Pantano Wash is closed due to running water.
Police say Sandario Road is closed between Avra Valley and Twin Peaks due to flooding.
Crews from Northwest Fire District rescued a man trapped with his car in storm water early on Sunday morning.
The 5-year-old’s mother reported the incident to police, who are investigating.
An Ohio man authorities say plowed his car into a group of counter-protesters at a white nationalist rally in a Virginia college town — killing one person and hurting at least more than a dozen more — recently moved from Florence, Kentucky.
A Barbour County woman who vanished about a month ago has been found alive after a massive search effort.
Louisville Metro police were called to Lannan Memorial Park Thursday on a report of a man masturbating in the bushes.
Teenage brothers Josh Spencer and Steward Spencer III have been found after they drowned in the Gulf of Mexico, according to authorities and family.
