Police looking for suspect in an attempted armed robbery and shooting overnight

Police are looking for a suspect they said shot a person in an attempted robbery on the south east side of Tucson early Sunday morning.

At around 3:40 a.m a person was approached by a suspect with a gun at an ATM on 22nd Street and Kolb, according to Sgt. Pete Dugan, public information officer for the Tucson Police Department.

The suspect demanded money at gunpoint and then fired a shot at the person, striking them in the leg, police said.

Police said no money was taken and the victim was taken to the hospital with serious, non-life-threatening, injuries.

The suspect left the scene in a vehicle and has not been caught. The situation is still under investigation. There is no description of the suspect at this time, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.

