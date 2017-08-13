HAPPENING NOW: Police searching for suspect in a stabbing Sunday

Police said a woman stabbed a man in a domestic violence incident at a home near Prince Road on Sunday.

Police said at around 11:42 a.m. a woman stabbed a man, who police said is the father of her children, at a home in the 100 block of West Prince Road, according to Sgt. Pete Dugan, public information officer for the Tucson Police Department.

Police said the woman fled the scene and is still outstanding.

The man has non-life-threatening injuries.

