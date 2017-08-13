Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for parts of Southern Arizona

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for parts of Southern Arizona including East Central Pima County.



NWST says a severe thunderstorm was located over Sahuarita and near Green Valley. Reports in the area indicate hail and 60 mile per hour winds.

The warning will be in effect until 2:45 p.m. Areas impacted include Green Valley, Sahuarita, Corona De Tucson

and Vail, NWST.

