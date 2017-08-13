Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for parts of Southern Arizona

Police say a woman with dementia is missing on Sunday, August 13. Police are looking for 84-year-old Manuela Santillanez.
Police say a woman with dementia is missing on Sunday, August 13. Police are looking for 84-year-old Manuela Santillanez.
Police said a woman stabbed a man in a domestic violence incident at a home near Prince Road on Sunday.
Police said a woman stabbed a man in a domestic violence incident at a home near Prince Road on Sunday.
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for parts of Southern Arizona including East Central Pima County.
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for parts of Southern Arizona including East Central Pima County.
Police are looking for a suspect they said shot a person in an attempted robbery on the south east side of Tucson early Sunday morning.
Police are looking for a suspect they said shot a person in an attempted robbery on the south east side of Tucson early Sunday morning.
The Tucson Department of Transportation says Harrison Road at the Pantano Wash is closed due to running water.
The Tucson Department of Transportation says Harrison Road at the Pantano Wash is closed due to running water.
A love story was cut short because of a fatal crash in rural Tipton County.
A love story was cut short because of a fatal crash in rural Tipton County.
An Ohio man authorities say plowed his car into a group of counter-protesters at a white nationalist rally in a Virginia college town — killing one person and hurting at least more than a dozen more — recently moved from Florence, Kentucky.
An Ohio man authorities say plowed his car into a group of counter-protesters at a white nationalist rally in a Virginia college town — killing one person and hurting at least more than a dozen more — recently moved from Florence, Kentucky.
A man and his son were tied up and robbed, and Ohio County Sheriff's deputies say it was by his daughter and son in-law.
A man and his son were tied up and robbed, and Ohio County Sheriff's deputies say it was by his daughter and son in-law.
Teenage brothers Josh Spencer and Steward Spencer III have been found after they drowned in the Gulf of Mexico, according to authorities and family.
Teenage brothers Josh Spencer and Steward Spencer III have been found after they drowned in the Gulf of Mexico, according to authorities and family.
The recent rash of overdose cases in Salisbury and Rowan County became a stark reality for store and restaurant owners and shoppers on the sidewalks of downtown Salisbury on Friday afternoon.
The recent rash of overdose cases in Salisbury and Rowan County became a stark reality for store and restaurant owners and shoppers on the sidewalks of downtown Salisbury on Friday afternoon.