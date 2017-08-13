FOUND: Police say a missing woman with dementia was located

Police say 84-year-old Manuela Santillanez was located safe and has been reunited with her family.

Santillanez was reported missing on Sunday and last scene near Reid Park at 10:00 a.m on foot, according to the Tucson Police Department.

Police said Santillanez is about 5 feet tall and 150 lbs with white hair. She was last seen wearing a tan jacket and green pants or a pink nightgown.

Police say she is a spanish speaker only and possibly has bruising on her face.

