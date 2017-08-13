FOUND: Police say a missing woman with dementia was located

Police say a woman with dementia is missing on Sunday, August 13. Police are looking for 84-year-old Manuela Santillanez.
Police said a woman stabbed a man in a domestic violence incident at a home near Prince Road on Sunday.
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for parts of Southern Arizona including East Central Pima County.
Police are looking for a suspect they said shot a person in an attempted robbery on the south east side of Tucson early Sunday morning.
The Tucson Department of Transportation says Harrison Road at the Pantano Wash is closed due to running water.
An Ohio man authorities say plowed his car into a group of counter-protesters at a white nationalist rally in a Virginia college town — killing one person and hurting at least more than a dozen more — recently moved from Florence, Kentucky.
Teenage brothers Josh Spencer and Steward Spencer III have been found after they drowned in the Gulf of Mexico, according to authorities and family.
Louisville Metro police were called to Lannan Memorial Park Thursday on a report of a man masturbating in the bushes.
A Barbour County woman who vanished about a month ago has been found alive after a massive search effort.
A school security video from an Ohio school shows a teacher and teacher’s aide dragging a 7-year-old autistic boy, Corbin, through the hallway at school and into the school’s office.
