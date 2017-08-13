After violent rally in Charlottesville, Ally Miller in Facebook comment, "I am WHITE-and proud of it!"

The same day that white nationalists planned a rally that attracted counter-protesters and violence to Charlottesville, Virginia, Pima County Supervisor Ally Miller took to social media and claimed that she's "white and proud of it."

The Facebook comment, from what appeared to be Miller's personal account, was in response to a post about President Donald Trump's comments after the violence that erupted between the white supremacists and counter-protesters.

Miller's complete comment stated:

I'm sick and tired of being hit for being white....It is all about making us feel like we need to apologize. I am WHITE-and proud of it! No apologies necessary.

The FBI launched a civil rights investigation into the death of a woman who was one of nearly two dozen people hit by a car driven into a crowd Saturday.

A helicopter from the Virginia State Police crashed outside of the protests, killing the pilot and passenger on board.

Miller provided no followup comment, no clarification and no separate post to her own Facebook page.

A call to Miller's headquarters has not been returned.

