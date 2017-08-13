Marana school buses could be delayed Monday because of monsoon flooding

Several school buses in Marana Unified School District could be delayed the morning of Monday, August 14.
Several school buses in Marana Unified School District could be delayed the morning of Monday, August 14.
The same day that white nationalists planned a rally that attracted counter-protestors and violence to Charlottesville, Virginia, Pima County Supervisor Ally Miller took to social media and claimed that she's "white and proud of it."
The same day that white nationalists planned a rally that attracted counter-protestors and violence to Charlottesville, Virginia, Pima County Supervisor Ally Miller took to social media and claimed that she's "white and proud of it."
Police say a woman with dementia is missing on Sunday, August 13. Police are looking for 84-year-old Manuela Santillanez.
Police say a woman with dementia is missing on Sunday, August 13. Police are looking for 84-year-old Manuela Santillanez.
Police said a woman stabbed a man in a domestic violence incident at a home near Prince Road on Sunday.
Police said a woman stabbed a man in a domestic violence incident at a home near Prince Road on Sunday.
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for parts of Southern Arizona including East Central Pima County.
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for parts of Southern Arizona including East Central Pima County.
Teenage brothers Josh Spencer and Steward Spencer III have been found after they drowned in the Gulf of Mexico, according to authorities and family.
Teenage brothers Josh Spencer and Steward Spencer III have been found after they drowned in the Gulf of Mexico, according to authorities and family.
A school security video from an Ohio school shows a teacher and teacher’s aide dragging a 7-year-old autistic boy, Corbin, through the hallway at school and into the school’s office.
A school security video from an Ohio school shows a teacher and teacher’s aide dragging a 7-year-old autistic boy, Corbin, through the hallway at school and into the school’s office.
A man and his son were tied up and robbed, and Ohio County Sheriff's deputies say it was by his daughter and son in-law.
A man and his son were tied up and robbed, and Ohio County Sheriff's deputies say it was by his daughter and son in-law.
A Barbour County woman who vanished about a month ago has been found alive after a massive search effort.
A Barbour County woman who vanished about a month ago has been found alive after a massive search effort.
The Euclid Police Department has released the dashcam video of an arrest they made on Aug. 12 after the video went viral.
The Euclid Police Department has released the dashcam video of an arrest they made on Aug. 12 after the video went viral.