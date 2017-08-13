Marana school buses could be delayed Monday because of monsoon f - Tucson News Now

Marana school buses could be delayed Monday because of monsoon flooding

By Tucson News Now Staff
Early morning storms flooded parts of northwest Pima County (Source: Marana Police). Early morning storms flooded parts of northwest Pima County (Source: Marana Police).
PIMA COUNTY, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Several school buses in Marana Unified School District could be delayed the morning of Monday, August 14.

A notification from the district Sunday night stated parents were contacted about the approximately 20-minute delay in service.

Buses for the following schools may be affected:

  •   Picture Rocks Elementary
  •   Roadrunner Elementary
  •   Marana Middle School
  •   Marana High School
  •   MCAT High School

The news release stated that the potential delays are because of road closures caused by strong monsoon storms early Sunday morning. The following roads were heavily impacted:

  •   Sandario Road between Avra Valley and Twin Peaks
  •   Clayton between Avra Valley and Twin Peaks

Student safety is a top priority, according to the MUSD notification. The district's transportation team will work with Marana Police Department and Pima County to monitor road conditions.

