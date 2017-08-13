Marana school buses could be delayed Monday because of monsoon flooding

Several school buses in Marana Unified School District could be delayed the morning of Monday, August 14.

A notification from the district Sunday night stated parents were contacted about the approximately 20-minute delay in service.

Buses for the following schools may be affected:

Picture Rocks Elementary

Roadrunner Elementary

Marana Middle School

Marana High School

MCAT High School

The news release stated that the potential delays are because of road closures caused by strong monsoon storms early Sunday morning. The following roads were heavily impacted:

Sandario Road between Avra Valley and Twin Peaks

Clayton between Avra Valley and Twin Peaks

Student safety is a top priority, according to the MUSD notification. The district's transportation team will work with Marana Police Department and Pima County to monitor road conditions.

MOBILE USERS: Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.