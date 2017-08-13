Hundreds rally behind "March against White Supremacy & Racism" in Tucson

On Sunday close to one thousand people gathered in downtown Tucson to participate in a march against white supremacy and racism. The non-partisan event was held in response to the killing in Charlottesville, Virginia on Saturday.



“One, two, three four, we don’t want your hate no more,” folks chanted. “People united, will never be divided.”



Hundreds lined the streets of Tucson to march with a message.



“I believe that hate in any form is unacceptable,” participant, Kandice Pena said.



Event organizers said the rally was planned to take a stand against racism and white nationalists after the violence that erupted in Virginia on Saturday. A driver plowed his car into demonstrators protesting against white nationalists. A woman was killed and more than a dozen more were injured.



“I was horrified by what happened yesterday in Charlottesville,” participant, Kelley Ireland said.



Folks with all different backgrounds, ethnicity, faith, and sexual orientations, all waved signs and chanted in unison, “No KKK no fascist USA.”



Estelle Stern-Eilers is the daughter of a Holocaust survivor. She told Tucson News Now she’s worried about history repeating itself.



“I’m very concerned that not more people are standing up. I think Nazi-ism is something that cannot be taken lightly,” Estelle Stern-Eilers said.



Only one person stood out in opposition to the march. A man dressed in all black with only his eyes showing. He carried a black flag slung over his shoulder. Tucson Police asked him to get out of the traffic lane. Overall the march was peaceful.



Many said it was empowering to see so many people come together.



“This is the America I believe in right here – a patchwork quilt. As a kid, that’s what my teacher told me, a patchwork quilt,” participant Stephen Hardy said.



Everyone agreed that we must embrace our differences and take a stand against violence and hate in Tucson and all across the country.



“We have to turn toward each other not against each other” Hardy said.



“Healing a nation starts from within,” Pena said.

MOBILE USERS: Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.