Hundreds rally behind "March against White Supremacy & Racism" in Tucson

On Sunday close to one thousand people gathered in downtown Tucson to participate in a march against white supremacy and racism. The non-partisan event was held in response to the killing in Charlottesville, Virginia on Saturday.
Several school buses in Marana Unified School District could be delayed the morning of Monday, August 14.
The same day that white nationalists planned a rally that attracted counter-protestors and violence to Charlottesville, Virginia, Pima County Supervisor Ally Miller took to social media and claimed that she's "white and proud of it."
Police say a woman with dementia is missing on Sunday, August 13. Police are looking for 84-year-old Manuela Santillanez.
Police said a woman stabbed a man in a domestic violence incident at a home near Prince Road on Sunday.
The Euclid Police Department has released the dashcam video of an arrest they made on Aug. 12 after the video went viral.