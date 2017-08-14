TUCSON'S TOP 3: What you need to know to start your day

Good morning!
TOP STORIES
Several school buses in Marana Unified School District could be delayed the morning of Monday, August 14.
A notification from the district Sunday night stated parents were contacted about the approximately 20-minute delay in service.
Buses for the following schools may be affected: Picture Rocks Elementary, Roadrunner Elementary, Marana Middle School, Marana High School, MCAT High School
The news release stated that the potential delays are because of road closures caused by strong monsoon storms early Sunday morning.
On Sunday, August 13 close to 1,000 people gathered in downtown Tucson to participate in a march against white supremacy and racism. The non-partisan event was held in response to the killing in Charlottesville, Virginia on Saturday.
Event organizers said the rally was planned to take a stand against racism and white nationalism after the violence that erupted in Virginia on Saturday where a driver plowed his car into demonstrators who were protesting against white nationalists. A woman was killed and more than a dozen more were injured.
Police are looking for a suspect they said shot a person in an attempted robbery on the south east side of Tucson early Sunday morning.
At around 3:40 a.m a person was approached by a suspect with a gun at an ATM on 22nd Street and Kolb, according to Sgt. Pete Dugan, public information officer for the Tucson Police Department.
The suspect demanded money at gunpoint and then fired a shot at the person, striking them in the leg, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.
HAPPENING TODAY
A week of meetings where you can meet the four superintendent finalists for the Tucson Unified School District starts today.
Each candidate will host a forum to answer your questions.
The first is today with Stephen Trejo from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Catalina High School auditorium.
WEATHER
Meteorologist Wes Callison says morning showers are possible.
Otherwise today will be partly sunny to mostly sunny.
We'll see isolated afternoon and evening storms mainly south and east of Tucson.
Highs will be in the mid 90s.
