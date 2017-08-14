Twin Peaks closed west of Silverbell because of overturned truck - Tucson News Now

Twin Peaks closed west of Silverbell because of overturned truck

By Tucson News Now Staff
(Source: Marana Police Department)
MARANA, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

An overturned truck has forced the closure of Twin Peaks west of Silverbell Road, according to police in Marana.

Sgt. Chris Warren of the Marana Police Department said traffic is being diverted onto northbound Silverbell.

No injuries were reported.

The Northwest Fire District said the road could remain closed for hours.

