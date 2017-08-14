Twin Peaks closed west of Silverbell because of overturned truck

An overturned truck has forced the closure of Twin Peaks west of Silverbell Road, according to police in Marana.

Sgt. Chris Warren of the Marana Police Department said traffic is being diverted onto northbound Silverbell.

No injuries were reported.

The Northwest Fire District said the road could remain closed for hours.

Overturned semi on Twin Peaks just W of Silverbell junction will cause traffic delays for several hours. No injuries. pic.twitter.com/wkkL9XYJrK — Northwest Fire (@NorthwestFire) August 14, 2017

W/B Twin Peaks closed west of Silverbell. Traffic diverted onto N/B Silverbell. Semi Rollover no injuries @PimaSheriff @MPDSgtScott pic.twitter.com/ajdEVgxDWi — Sgt. Chris Warren (@MPDSgtWarren) August 14, 2017

