Report: Trump considering pardon for former Maricopa Sheriff Joe Arpaio

According to a Fox News report, President Donald Trump is considering pardoning former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio.

In an exclusive report released Monday, Aug. 14, Fox News said President Trump brought up the subject Sunday during an interview at Trump's club in New Jersey.

"I am seriously considering a pardon for Sheriff Arpaio,” Trump told Fox News. "He has done a lot in the fight against illegal immigration. He’s a great American patriot and I hate to see what has happened to him."

Trump told Fox News the pardon could come in the next few days.

Last late week, Arpaio told the Associated Press he isn't asking President Donald Trump to pardon his misdemeanor conviction for defying a judge's order to stop traffic patrols that targeted immigrants.

Arpaio endorsed Trump during the 2016 presidential race and shared the stage with him at several rallies.

The former lawman of metro Phoenix said he doesn't expect anything in return for his support and that he doesn't feel abandoned by his ally who has the power to erase the conviction.

Arpaio said he's fighting his battles without Trump's help, but KTVK in Phoenix reported that the former sheriff said he wanted to know why the president wasn't rescuing him.

Arpaio is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 5 for prolonging immigration patrols after a judge had ordered them stopped.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

