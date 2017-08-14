TUCSON WEEKENDER: Fun things to do in the Old Pueblo (Aug. 18-20)

It's time for you to relax and enjoy the weekend, and we've got plenty of fun ideas for you and the whole family.

FRIDAY



1. TUCSON YOUTH FOOTBALL JAMBOREE & COMMUNITY CAN FOOD DRIVE 2017

Flag and 8U football starts at 6 p.m., and tackle starts at 8 p.m. at Rillito Race Track.

Admission is free when you bring a canned food item.

The race track is located at 4502 N. 1st Ave.

More information: http://tyfsf.com/

2. FRIDAYS AT THE PLANETARIUM

Get out of the heat, and under the stars at the Flandrau Planetarium.

There are seven shows from 2 to 9 p.m.

3. 2017 BAND CAMP PERFORMANCE

The 2017 Pride of Arizona will wrap-up fall camp with an exhibition performance of their halftime show, featuring the music of Bruno Mars.

The performance is on Bear Down Field from 9 to 10 p.m.

The field is located at E. 4th Street, Tucson.

More information: http://bit.ly/2woZO5s



SATURDAY

1. SOLAR SATURDAY

Learn all about the sun with Children’s Museum Tucson and Tucson Electric Power on Solar Saturday!

Admission is just $1.25 in celebration of TEP's 125th anniversary.

More information: http://bit.ly/2woZO5s

2. TEACHER APPRECIATION NIGHT! (COOL SUMMER NIGHTS)

Teachers receive FREE admission at this week's Cool Summer Nights. Teachers also get a 10 percent discount in the gift shop.

Cool Summer Nights is from 5 to 10 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased at the park.

Members get in free.

Admission information: http://bit.ly/2rl5s37

3. FREE MOVIE IN MARANA: "MOANA"

Showtime is 7:15pm.

Bring something to sit on or rent a chair or blanket from the organizers.

A snack vendor will be onsite.

Admission: This event is free



SUNDAY

1. YOGA IN THE PARK

Take a FREE yoga class in Reid Park every Sunday at 9:00 a.m.

This is an all-levels class and everyone is welcome.

Location: Near Ramada 18

A donation is recommended



2. SEVEN FALLS HIKE - TUCSON LGBT HIKING

A morning hike to Seven Falls for members of the Tucson LGBTQI community and their allies.

The hike starts at 6:30 a.m.

Those interested should meet in the parking lot at Bear Canyon Trail Head. MAP

More information: http://bit.ly/2vLkJyO



3. SUNDAY HIKE

Explore Catalina State Park's "best short trails loop.”

The 7-mile hike starts at 6 a.m.

Meet at the main trail head in the parking lot (near the two buildings.) Return to the main trail head by using different short trails. Gaston Meloche.

More information: http://bit.ly/2xbJkut or contact Gaston Meloche at VHC.Gaston@gmail.com

Do you have better ideas for fun things to do in Tucson? Message us on Facebook, or add your own event on our website HERE: tucsonne.ws/1XLZNAC

