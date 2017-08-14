TUCSON WEEKENDER: Fun things to do in the Old Pueblo (Aug. 18-20)

It's time for you to relax and enjoy the weekend, and we've got plenty of fun ideas for you and the whole family.
For your weekend weather forecast, CLICK HERE.
FRIDAY
1. TUCSON YOUTH FOOTBALL JAMBOREE & COMMUNITY CAN FOOD DRIVE 2017
Flag and 8U football starts at 6 p.m., and tackle starts at 8 p.m. at Rillito Race Track.
Admission is free when you bring a canned food item.
The race track is located at 4502 N. 1st Ave.
More information: http://tyfsf.com/
Get out of the heat, and under the stars at the Flandrau Planetarium.
There are seven shows from 2 to 9 p.m.
3. 2017 BAND CAMP PERFORMANCE
The 2017 Pride of Arizona will wrap-up fall camp with an exhibition performance of their halftime show, featuring the music of Bruno Mars.
The performance is on Bear Down Field from 9 to 10 p.m.
The field is located at E. 4th Street, Tucson.
More information: http://bit.ly/2woZO5s
SATURDAY
Learn all about the sun with Children’s Museum Tucson and Tucson Electric Power on Solar Saturday!
Admission is just $1.25 in celebration of TEP's 125th anniversary.
More information: http://bit.ly/2woZO5s
Teachers receive FREE admission at this week's Cool Summer Nights. Teachers also get a 10 percent discount in the gift shop.
Cool Summer Nights is from 5 to 10 p.m.
Tickets can be purchased at the park.
Members get in free.
Admission information: http://bit.ly/2rl5s37
3. FREE MOVIE IN MARANA: "MOANA"
Showtime is 7:15pm.
Bring something to sit on or rent a chair or blanket from the organizers.
A snack vendor will be onsite.
Admission: This event is free
SUNDAY
1. YOGA IN THE PARK
Take a FREE yoga class in Reid Park every Sunday at 9:00 a.m.
This is an all-levels class and everyone is welcome.
Location: Near Ramada 18
A donation is recommended
A morning hike to Seven Falls for members of the Tucson LGBTQI community and their allies.
The hike starts at 6:30 a.m.
Those interested should meet in the parking lot at Bear Canyon Trail Head. MAP
More information: http://bit.ly/2vLkJyO
3. SUNDAY HIKE
Explore Catalina State Park's "best short trails loop.”
The 7-mile hike starts at 6 a.m.
Meet at the main trail head in the parking lot (near the two buildings.) Return to the main trail head by using different short trails. Gaston Meloche.
More information: http://bit.ly/2xbJkut or contact Gaston Meloche at VHC.Gaston@gmail.com
