Hydraulic fluid spill closes portion of westbound Orange Grove

By Elizabeth Walton, Digital Content Producer
Orange Grove closed. (Source: Marana Police Department) Orange Grove closed. (Source: Marana Police Department)
MARANA, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

A hydraulic fluid spill has closed westbound Orange Grove between Camino de La Tierra and Interstate 10, according to Sgt. Chris Warren, spokesman for the Marana Police Department. 

The off ramps for Orange Grove have reopened, according to Sgt. Chriswell Scott, with the Marana Police Department, after being closed for a short time due to the spill. 

However, westbound Orange Grove remains closed for clean up. 

Drivers are advised to use an alternate route if possible.  No word yet on how long the road will remain closed. 

