Hydraulic fluid spill closes portion of westbound Orange Grove

A hydraulic fluid spill has closed westbound Orange Grove between Camino de La Tierra and Interstate 10, according to Sgt. Chris Warren, spokesman for the Marana Police Department.

#TrafficAlert: Westbound Orange Grove is closed between Cmo De La Tierra & I-10 due to hydraulic fluid spill. Use Alt Route @MPDSgtScott pic.twitter.com/FqIFU1t6Xn — Sgt. Chris Warren (@MPDSgtWarren) August 14, 2017

The off ramps for Orange Grove have reopened, according to Sgt. Chriswell Scott, with the Marana Police Department, after being closed for a short time due to the spill.

Traffic Update: The off ramps are now open @ Orange Grove. WB Orange Grove still closed between CDLT/I-10. — Sgt. Chriswell Scott (@MPDSgtScott) August 14, 2017

However, westbound Orange Grove remains closed for clean up.

Drivers are advised to use an alternate route if possible. No word yet on how long the road will remain closed.

