Sierra Vista shifts teen programming to the library

Teens in Sierra Vista will soon have a new place to hang out, as the Sierra Vista Public Library expands it's teen programming and serve as the City's dedicated space for teens during the weekdays, beginning in September.

“The teens who regularly use the Teen Center will still be well served by the dedicated space and expanded programming available at the library,” said Emily Scherrer, library manager, in a recent news release. “At the same time, we’ll be able to operate more efficiently and make better use of our facilities to meet other needs of the department and our community.”

Staff at the Teen Center will work with the expansion of the teen programming at the library, in the current teen area. According to a SV news release, the current Teen Center will be used to help meet the high demand for space from other leisure programs and community groups in need of rooms to host meetings.

The Teen Center will close for minor renovations on Sept. 5 and the facility will reopen for its broader array of uses the first week of October.

The Teen Center has experienced low use, particularly during the week, while staff has had success in drawing teens to the library for weekend programs that take place after regular hours. These weekend evening programs will be expanded at the library, while leisure staff members also explore hosting teen activities at The Cove and other leisure facilities.

The new teen space at the library will feature lounge style seating and video games. Teens are invited to help name the new teen room by submitting a name to the youth services staff at the library by Aug. 22.

Stop by the library or call (520) 458-4225 to learn more about the naming contest.

