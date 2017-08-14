Handcuffed Tucson woman steals, crashes DPS vehicle

A handcuffed Tucson woman stole a DPS vehicle and crashed it Saturday night, state police said.

DPS spokesman Quentin Mehr said Hayley Clark, 20, is facing charges of escape, theft of Means, endangerment and criminal damage.

Mehr said the incident started when troopers investigated a report of a stolen vehicle near Interstate 10 and 22nd Street.

"During the course of the investigation, (Clark) was seated in the passenger seat of the detective’s vehicle while being questioned," Mehr said. "The detective exited his vehicle for a moment and (Clark), while handcuffed behind her back, was able to get into the driver’s seat and drove away from the scene."

Mehr said Clark crashed into another vehicle and a light pole on the I-10 frontage road at Congress.

No one was seriously hurt in the crash.

