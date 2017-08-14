Handcuffed Tucson woman steals, crashes DPS vehicle

A handcuffed Tucson woman stole a DPS vehicle and crashed it Saturday night, state police said.
A handcuffed Tucson woman stole a DPS vehicle and crashed it Saturday night, state police said.
According to a Fox News report, President Donald Trump is considering pardoning former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio.
According to a Fox News report, President Donald Trump is considering pardoning former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio.
Police said a woman stabbed a man in a domestic violence incident at a home near Prince Road on Sunday.
Police said a woman stabbed a man in a domestic violence incident at a home near Prince Road on Sunday.
Police are looking for a suspect they said shot a person in an attempted robbery on the southeast side of Tucson early Sunday morning.
Police are looking for a suspect they said shot a person in an attempted robbery on the southeast side of Tucson early Sunday morning.
A woman determined to see her loved ones again endured a harrowing ordeal for weeks in the woods of Bullock County. Her survival story is being called a miracle.
A woman determined to see her loved ones again endured a harrowing ordeal for weeks in the woods of Bullock County. Her survival story is being called a miracle.
According to someone with a title that makes it sound like he would know something, you can’t trust current eclipse maps.
According to someone with a title that makes it sound like he would know something, you can’t trust current eclipse maps.
The grill was leaking propane into the vehicle, and the cigarette set it off.
The grill was leaking propane into the vehicle, and the cigarette set it off.
James Alex Fields Jr., of Ohio, faced a judge via video conference at 10 a.m. Fields said he did not have the money to hire a lawyer; however, one of the victims is related to the public defender.
James Alex Fields Jr., of Ohio, faced a judge via video conference at 10 a.m. Fields said he did not have the money to hire a lawyer; however, one of the victims is related to the public defender.
According to Texas A&M University, white nationalists plan to hold a rally on campus on September 11.
According to Texas A&M University, white nationalists plan to hold a rally on campus on September 11.
Online retailer Amazon has had to issue recalls on some solar eclipse glasses after the third-party sellers could not verify the authenticity of the product.
Online retailer Amazon has had to issue recalls on some solar eclipse glasses after the third-party sellers could not verify the authenticity of the product.
A group of former and current Richland County EMS workers plan to protest a county administrator who reportedly told them to commit suicide if they didn't like their jobs.
A group of former and current Richland County EMS workers plan to protest a county administrator who reportedly told them to commit suicide if they didn't like their jobs.
As the world, the United States, and South Carolina prepared for arguably the coolest celestial event in decades, our old friends at NASA want you to know that pairs of unsafe solar eclipse glasses are being distributed.
As the world, the United States, and South Carolina prepared for arguably the coolest celestial event in decades, our old friends at NASA want you to know that pairs of unsafe solar eclipse glasses are being distributed.
Attorney General Jeff Sessions says "too much has been read into" President Donald Trump's statement Saturday in the aftermath of violence at a demonstration in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Attorney General Jeff Sessions says "too much has been read into" President Donald Trump's statement Saturday in the aftermath of violence at a demonstration in Charlottesville, Virginia.
If you are planning to watch the solar eclipse on August 21, you need to protect your eyes!
If you are planning to watch the solar eclipse on August 21, you need to protect your eyes!