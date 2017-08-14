OVERTIME: Schedules for 2017 season - Tucson News Now

OVERTIME: Schedules for 2017 season

By Tucson News Now Staff
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)

  • Also on the WebMore>>

  • OVERTIME: Schedules, results for 2015

    OVERTIME: Schedules, results for 2015

    Thursday, August 13 2015 8:52 PM EDT2015-08-14 00:52:47 GMT
    Monday, November 16 2015 9:25 AM EST2015-11-16 14:25:34 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)
    The schedules were taken from the Arizona Interscholastic Association. Game times and location are subject to change.
    The schedules were taken from the Arizona Interscholastic Association. Game times and location are subject to change.
SOUTHERN, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The following schedules for southern Arizona high school teams were taken from the Arizona Interscholastic Association.

Game times and location are subject to change.

For statewide schedules, go HERE. A look at the 2016 season can be found HERE.

WEEK 0

Thursday, Aug. 17

Nogales at Sunnyside

Friday, Aug. 18

Tucson at Buena

Sabino at Casa Grande

Saguaro at Catalina Foothills

Rio Rico at Catalina

Cholla at Douglas

Santa Rita at Florence

Ironwood Ridge at Marana

Pueblo at Rincon

St. Mary’s at Salpointe

Palo Verde at Tanque Verde

Willcox at Thatcher

WEEK 1

Friday, Aug. 25

Tombstone at Antelope Valley

Thatcher at Benson

Douglas at Bisbee

Shadow Mountain at CDO

Globe at Catalina

Amphi at Cholla

Coolidge at Empire

Buena at Flowing Wells

Willcox at Lordsburg NM

Cienega at Marana

Salpointe at Mountain View

Desert View at Palo Verde

Sunnyside at Pueblo

American Leadership at Pusch Ridge

Dobson at Rincon

Walden Grove at Rio Rico

Sahuarita at Safford

Sabino at Sahuaro

Benjamin Franklin at Santa Rita

Ironwood Ridge at Sunnyslope

San Manuel at Tanque Verde

Catalina Foothills at Tempe

Mountain Ridge at Tucson

WEEK 2

Friday, Sept. 1

Sabino at American Leadership

Flowing Wells at Amphi

CDO at Apache Junction

Catalina at Benjamin Franklin

Pima at Bisbee

Sunnyside at Buena

Empire at Casteel

Cholla at Catalina Foothills

Shadow Ridge at Cienega

Rio Rico at Cortez

Tucson at Desert Ridge

Maricopa at Desert View

Palo Verde at Glendale

McClintock at Marana

Benson at Morenci

Rincon at Mtn View

Ironwood Ridge at Nogales

Sahuaro at Queen Creek

Florence at Sahuarita

San Carlos at Tombstone

Pusch Ridge at Walden Grove

Tanque Verde at Willcox

WEEK 3

Friday, Sept. 8

Empire at Amphi

Benson at Arizona Lutheran

Phoenix Christian at Bisbee

Rincon at Buena

Flowing Wells at Catalina Foothills

Nogales at Cienega

Desert View at Douglas

Tanque Verde at Globe

CDO at Ironwood Ridge

Catalina at Palo Verde

Tombstone at Pima

Cholla at Pueblo

Sahuarita at Rio Rico

Pusch Ridge at Safford

Marana at Sahuaro

Mtn View at Sunnyside

Salpointe at Tucson

Santa Rita at Walden Grove

Morenci at Willcox

WEEK 4

Friday, Sept. 15

Benson at Hatch NM

Amphi at CDO

Santa Rita at Catalina

Palo Verde at Cholla

Sahuaro at Desert View

Catalina Foothills at Empire

Cienega at Flowing Wells

Tombstone at Miami

Tucson at Mountain View

Douglas at Nogales

Sahuarita at Pusch Ridge

Rio Rico at Rincon

Sunnyside at Salpointe

Sabino at Tanque Verde

Bisbee at Veritas Prep

Pueblo at Walden Grove

Arizona Lutheran at Willcox

WEEK 5

Friday, Sept. 22

Catalina Foothills at Pusch Ridge

Walden Grove at Amphi

Marana at CDO

Sahuaro at Cholla

Buena at Douglas

Deming NM at Flowing Wells

Queen Creek at Ironwood Ridge

Benson at Mohave Accelerated

Rincon at Palo Verde

Mtn View at Poston Butte

Nogales at Rio Rico

Santa Rita at Sabino

Empire at Sahuarita

Pueblo at Salpointe

Tombstone at San Manuel

Bisbee at Scottsdale Christian

Desert View at Sunnyside

Catalina at Tanque Verde

Cienega at Tucson

WEEK 6

Thursday, Sept. 28

CDO at Catalina Foothills

Salpointe at Cienega

Cholla at Desert View

Flowing Wells at Marana

Ironwood Ridge at Mtn View

Douglas at Palo Verde

Rio Rico at Pueblo

Catalina at Sabino

Amphi at Sahuarita

Tanque Verde at Santa Rita

Friday, Sept. 29

San Manuel at Benson

Willcox at Bisbee

Pusch Ridge at Empire

Buena at Sahuaro

Santa Cruz at Tombstone

Nogales at Walden Grove

WEEK 7

Friday, Oct. 6

Douglas at Amphi

Santa Cruz Valley at Bisbee

Empire at Catalina

Marana at Cholla

Mountain View at Desert View

Buena at Ironwood Ridge

Catalina Foothills at Nogales

Flowing Wells at Poston Butte

CDO at Pueblo

Sabino at Pusch Ridge

Palo Verde at Rio Rico

Cienega at Sahuaro

Walden Grove at Salpointe

Rincon at Santa Rita

Tucson at Sunnyside

Sahuarita at Tanque Verde

Benson at Tombstone

San Manuel at Willcox

WEEK 8

Friday, Oct. 13

Palo Verde at Amphi

Bisbee at Benson

Cienega at Buena

Walden Grove at CDO

Pueblo at Douglas

Santa Rita at Empire

Desert View at Flowing Wells

Tucson at Ironwood Ridge

Sahuaro at Mountain View

Marana at Poston Butte

Tanque Verde at Pusch Ridge

Sunnyside at Rincon

Sabino at Sahuarita

Nogales at Salpointe

Willcox at Santa Cruz Valley

Morenci at Tombstone

WEEK 9

Friday, Oct. 20

Mountain View at Buena

Salpointe at Catalina Foothills

Pusch Ridge at Catalina

Poston Butte at Cholla

Ironwood Ridge at Cienega

Tanque Verde at Empire

Desert View at Marana

CDO at Nogales

Pueblo at Palo Verde

Amphi at Rio Rico

Douglas at Sabino

Sunnyside at Sahuaro

Bisbee at San Manuel

Benson at Santa Cruz Valley

Sahuarita at Santa Rita

Rincon at Tucson

Flowing Wells at Walden Grove

Tombstone at Willcox

WEEK 10

Friday, Oct. 27

Willcox at Benson

Salpointe at CDO

Mountain View at Cienega

Poston Butte at Desert View

Rio Rico at Douglas

Cholla at Flowing Wells

Sahuaro at Ironwood Ridge

Buena at Nogales

Amphi at Pueblo

Marana at Rincon

Empire at Sabino

Catalina at Sahuarita

Pusch Ridge at Santa Rita

Kofa at Sunnyside

Bisbee at Tombstone

Cibola at Tucson

Catalina Foothills at Walden Grove

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly