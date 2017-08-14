OVERTIME: Week 0 matchups - Tucson News Now

OVERTIME: Week 0 matchups

By Tucson News Now Staff
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)

  • Also on the WebMore>>

  • OVERTIME: Schedules, results for 2015

    OVERTIME: Schedules, results for 2015

    Thursday, August 13 2015 8:52 PM EDT2015-08-14 00:52:47 GMT
    Monday, November 16 2015 9:25 AM EST2015-11-16 14:25:34 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)
    The schedules were taken from the Arizona Interscholastic Association. Game times and location are subject to change.
    The schedules were taken from the Arizona Interscholastic Association. Game times and location are subject to change.
SOUTHERN, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The high school football season kicks off this week with 12 games involving southern Arizona teams.

Nogales will travel to Sunnyside Thursday night for the first game of the year.

Southern Arizona teams in action Friday include Tucson, Buena, Sabino, Casa Grande, Catalina Foothills, Rio Rico, Catalina, Cholla, Douglas, Santa Rita, Ironwood Ridge, Marana, Pueblo, Rincon, Salpointe, Palo Verde, Tanque Verde and Willcox.

For statewide schedules, go HERE. A look at the 2016 season can be found HERE.

WEEK 0

Thursday, Aug. 17

Nogales at Sunnyside

Friday, Aug. 18

Tucson at Buena

Sabino at Casa Grande

Saguaro at Catalina Foothills

Rio Rico at Catalina

Cholla at Douglas

Santa Rita at Florence

Ironwood Ridge at Marana

Pueblo at Rincon

St. Mary’s at Salpointe

Palo Verde at Tanque Verde

Willcox at Thatcher

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • SportsMore>>

  • Suns schedule is out

    Suns schedule is out

    Monday, August 14 2017 8:03 PM EDT2017-08-15 00:03:43 GMT

    Suns open up 50th season October 18th. 

    Suns open up 50th season October 18th. 

  • OVERTIME: Week 0 matchups

    OVERTIME: Week 0 matchups

    Monday, August 14 2017 7:32 PM EDT2017-08-14 23:32:34 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    The high school football season kicks off this week with 12 games involving southern Arizona teams.

    The high school football season kicks off this week with 12 games involving southern Arizona teams.

  • OVERTIME: Schedules for 2017 season

    OVERTIME: Schedules for 2017 season

    Monday, August 14 2017 7:23 PM EDT2017-08-14 23:23:56 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    The following schedules for southern Arizona high school teams were taken from the Arizona Interscholastic Association.

    The following schedules for southern Arizona high school teams were taken from the Arizona Interscholastic Association.

    •   
Powered by Frankly