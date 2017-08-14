Sierra Vista woman faces charges on selling stolen vehicle, growing marijuana

Sierra Vista resident, 22-year-old Christian Flores, is facing charges for trafficking in stolen property and production of marijuana, according to a release from the Sierra Vista Police Department.

Flores was taken into custody on Friday, Aug. 11 at 9 a.m. and booked on the following charges: theft of means of transportation, theft, forgery, fraudulent schemes and artifices, trafficking in stolen property, false reporting to law enforcement, production of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The investigation began on Aug.3, when a Sierra Vista resident reported her vehicle, a 1995 Chevy Blazer was missing from the 3000 block of El Mercado Loop. According to the release, the same day the vehicle was recovered in Douglas, from a resident who stated they bought the vehicle from a Sierra Vista woman, identified as Flores.

On Friday, Aug. 11 at 8 a.m. SVPD detectives executed a search warrant at the home where Flores was living, they discovered evidence related to the stolen vehicle investigation. According to the release, detectives also found evidence of an illegal grow operation at the residence in the 300 block of Pine Tree Drive.

According to the release, Flores has been released from jail.

