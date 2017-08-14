Suns schedule is out

PHOENIX – The Phoenix Suns will tip off their 50th season in the Valley when they host the Portland Trail Blazers at Talking Stick Resort Arena on Wednesday, Oct. 18 at 7 p.m.

Single-game tickets will go on sale to the general public on Thursday, Aug. 17 at noon.

Arizona’s original sports franchise opens the 2017-18 NBA season on Oct. 18, the same date as the team’s very first game on Oct. 18, 1968 against the Seattle SuperSonics. Another milestone for Phoenix comes later in the season when the Suns visit the Milwaukee Bucks on Jan. 22, which will be 50 years to the day the NBA Board of Governors granted franchises to Phoenix and Milwaukee on Jan. 22, 1968.

The Suns’ home schedule at Talking Stick Resort Arena is highlighted by visits from the defending NBA Champion Golden State Warriors (March 17 and April 8) and Eastern Conference Champion Cleveland Cavaliers (March 13). Phoenix will renew Western Conference rivalries at home against the Houston Rockets (Nov. 16 and Jan. 12), Los Angeles Lakers (Oct. 20 and Nov. 13), Oklahoma City Thunder (Jan. 7 and March 2) and San Antonio Spurs (Dec. 9 and Feb. 7). Each Eastern Conference team will visit Talking Stick Resort Arena throughout the season, including Suns contests against the Boston Celtics (March 26), Chicago Bulls (Nov. 19), Toronto Raptors (Dec. 13) and Washington Wizards (Dec. 7).

Of the Suns’ 41 home games, 21 will be played from Friday through Sunday, including nine Friday night home games, six Saturday home games and six Sunday home games. Phoenix’s home schedule includes a season-long six-game home stand from Nov. 6-16, where they will host the Brooklyn Nets, Miami Heat, Orlando Magic, Minnesota Timberwolves, Lakers and Rockets. The Suns open the season with four of their first five games in the Valley and conclude the season with five of their final eight games at home with their home finale coming against the Warriors on April 8.

Phoenix will play 15 back-to-back sets this season, two of which will be two home games on consecutive days (Nov. 10-11, Feb. 23-24).

FOX Sports Arizona remains the exclusive local television home of the Suns, continuing a long-standing partnership that began with the 2003-04 season. The “Voice of the Suns” Al McCoy will call his 46th season of Suns’ action on the team’s flagship radio station, Arizona Sports 98.7 FM.

Phoenix is scheduled to appear on national television 13 times, including one game on TNT, three games on ESPN and nine on NBA TV.

As an exclusive benefit, Sixthman Members will have the first opportunity to purchase additional single-game tickets. Tickets can be purchased by visiting Suns.com or calling 602-379-SUNS.

