THINK ABOUT IT EDITORIAL: Help out by volunteering in the community

EDITOR'S NOTE: The following is commentary by Joe Hengemuehler, Vice President and General Manager of KOLD News 13. Viewers with responsible opposing views are welcome to respond by clicking HERE.

Look around Tucson and southern Arizona and its easy to see great people doing wonderful things.

In the past week I was invited to see how the organization El Grupo is changing the lives of our youngest.

El Grupo is a cycling club, but really, it is so much more than that. Through its programs, El Grupo also fosters respect, personal responsibility and healthy lifestyle choices.

The smiles on the kids' faces told me immediately that the program is working. But it got me thinking - how do organizers keep it going? The answer is easy: donations and volunteers.

Cycling may not be your passion. If I’m being honest, it is not mine either. Even so, it was easy for me to say yes when asked to help El Grupo move into a newer, larger facility.

Who out there in our community could use your helping hand, if even just for a few hours a week?

