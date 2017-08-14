Residents displaced after apartment fire on northwest side

Northwest Fire District crews at the site of an apartment fire. (Source: Northwest Fire District)

Two people are without a home, after a fire breaks out in their apartment in the 7300 block of North Mona Lisa, according to a release from the Northwest Fire District.

NWFD received a 911 call at 2:24 p.m. Monday, Aug. 14 from a resident stating their apartment was on fire. The two were able to get out of the apartment safely.

Crews arrived within five minutes of the call to find heavy fire coming from a first-floor apartment, they were able to put out the fire and prevent it from spreading to other units. According to the release, the unit directly above the fire had some minor smoke damage.

A resident of the apartment that caught fire was evaluated by NWFD Paramedics, but declined transport to a local hospital.

Fire investigators are looking into what caused the fire and the unit has been declared a total loss.

The Northwest Fire Community Assistance team and the Red Cross are working with displaced residents.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.