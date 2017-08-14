Sun Link extends late night service on weekends

Road information for Cochise County as of 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 14.
Crews finish clean-up of fluid spill, Orange Grove back open.
Service will be available on the streetcar during those three days until 2 a.m., additional service hours are being offered due to increased demand and activity at the U of A during the fall semester.
Pima County road conditions as of 2:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 14.
The Northwest Fire District said Twin Peaks could remain closed for hours.
A woman determined to see her loved ones again endured a harrowing ordeal for weeks in the woods of Bullock County. Her survival story is being called a miracle.
The grill was leaking propane into the vehicle, and the cigarette set it off.
According to someone with a title that makes it sound like he would know something, you can’t trust current eclipse maps.
A social media post praising the efforts of an Oak Grove Lower Elementary PE coach is buzzing on social media.
The nonprofit group Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) has been tracking hate groups of all kinds in the United States for years. The SPLC is a very well known legal advocacy organization specializing in civil rights and public interest litigation.
Attorney General Jeff Sessions says "too much has been read into" President Donald Trump's statement Saturday in the aftermath of violence at a demonstration in Charlottesville, Virginia.
You've likely seen him stalk the sidelines of University of South Carolina Gamecocks football games at Williams-Brice Stadium, but now, wrestling legend Ric Flair needs prayers, his management team said over the weekend.
According to Texas A&M University, white nationalists plan to hold a rally on campus on September 11.
James Alex Fields Jr., of Ohio, faced a judge via video conference at 10 a.m. Fields said he did not have the money to hire a lawyer; however, one of the victims is related to the public defender.
