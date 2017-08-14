Sun Link extends late night service on weekends

Beginning Monday, Aug. 11 and lasting through Dec. 17, 2017 the Sun Link streetcar is offering late-night service on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights, according to a Sun Link news release.

Service will be available on the streetcar during those three days until 2 a.m., additional service hours are being offered due to increased demand and activity at the U of A during the fall semester.

The new schedule does not change hours of operation from Monday to Wednesday, which are 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

During UA's winter break, Sun Link service will end Thursdays at 10 p.m. and Fridays & Saturdays at 12 a.m. The extended hours will run again from January 8 through May 13, 2018 for the spring semester.



A 1-Day SunGO Ticket can be purchased for $4 at any one of the streetcar stops, or riders can purchase a SunGO Card online or at any sales outlet to add cash value or load a pass. The GoTucson Transit mobile app can also be downloaded to pay for a Single Boarding Fare, 1-Day, 3-Day or 30-Day Pass. Each passenger is required to have a SunGO Card or Ticket, as cash is not accepted once on the streetcar. Children five years of age and younger can ride Sun Link free with a paying passenger.



For additional Sun Link information visit www.sunlinkstreetcar.com, for trip planning assistance, call the Customer Service Center at (520) 792-9222 (for persons with hearing and speech impairments, call TDD: 520-628-1565).

