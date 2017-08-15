Innovative idea gains $5,000 grant for PACC

Thanks to the innovative idea of matching at-risk pets with foster parents who live in settings like senior centers, Pima Animal Care Center has received a $5,000 grant from Petco Foundation and Jackson Galaxy Foundation.

The check was presented at an event on Monday, Aug. 14 at the River Road Petco Store.

PACC staff submitted its lifesaving idea to the Innovation Showdown competition, which was created by the Petco Foundation and Jackson Galaxy Foundation as a funding opportunity to encourage ideas that will change the landscape of animal welfare.

PACC’s proposal involves expanding the fostering partnership it began in October 2016 with residents and staff from Catalina Springs Memory Care, which involved bottle-feeding three orphaned kittens, into a wider initiative that engages other groups and serves more pets in need.

The idea was one of eight runners up, chosen from 200 ideas received in the competition, to receive the $5,000.

“The Innovation Showdown is a great way for us to support and foster big, positive change for animals,” said Jackson Galaxy, founder of the Jackson Galaxy Foundation, in a recent news release. “Together, we can make a meaningful impact, which is why we encourage others to join us and support Pima Animal Care Center by investing in their lifesaving efforts.”

“Our dream is to bring innovative foster programs like this to not only memory care facilities, but also schools, businesses, correctional facilities, and other groups across Pima County,” said Karen Hollish, PACC director of development and marketing, in the release. “Petco Foundation’s investment will help us put this dream into motion.”

“We are excited to support Pima Animal Care Center’s innovative, lifesaving work,” said Petco Foundation executive director Susanne Kogut. “We hope that this investment in Pima County Animal Care Center will help to save even more animal lives and increase the use of creative foster care initiatives like this one all across the country.”

