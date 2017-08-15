Innovative idea gains $5,000 grant for PACC - Tucson News Now

Innovative idea gains $5,000 grant for PACC

By Elizabeth Walton, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Tucson News Now) (Source: Tucson News Now)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Thanks to the innovative idea of matching at-risk pets with foster parents who live in settings like senior centers, Pima Animal Care Center has received a $5,000 grant from Petco Foundation and Jackson Galaxy Foundation.  

The check was presented at an event on Monday, Aug. 14 at the River Road Petco Store.  

PACC staff submitted its lifesaving idea to the Innovation Showdown competition, which was created by the Petco Foundation and Jackson Galaxy Foundation as a funding opportunity to encourage ideas that will change the landscape of animal welfare. 

PACC’s proposal involves expanding the fostering partnership it began in October 2016 with residents and staff from Catalina Springs Memory Care, which involved bottle-feeding three orphaned kittens, into a wider initiative that engages other groups and serves more pets in need. 

The idea was one of eight runners up, chosen from 200 ideas received in the competition, to receive the $5,000.  

“The Innovation Showdown is a great way for us to support and foster big, positive change for animals,” said Jackson Galaxy, founder of the Jackson Galaxy Foundation, in a recent news release. “Together, we can make a meaningful impact, which is why we encourage others to join us and support Pima Animal Care Center by investing in their lifesaving efforts.”

“Our dream is to bring innovative foster programs like this to not only memory care facilities, but also schools, businesses, correctional facilities, and other groups across Pima County,” said Karen Hollish, PACC director of development and marketing, in the release.  “Petco Foundation’s investment will help us put this dream into motion.” 

“We are excited to support Pima Animal Care Center’s innovative, lifesaving work,” said Petco Foundation executive director Susanne Kogut. “We hope that this investment in Pima County Animal Care Center will help to save even more animal lives and increase the use of creative foster care initiatives like this one all across the country.”

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • PetsPet ConnectionMore>>

  • Innovative idea gains $5,000 grant for PACC

    Innovative idea gains $5,000 grant for PACC

    Tuesday, August 15 2017 12:09 AM EDT2017-08-15 04:09:14 GMT
    (Source: Tucson News Now)(Source: Tucson News Now)

    PACC staff submitted its lifesaving idea to the Innovation Showdown competition, which was created by the Petco Foundation and Jackson Galaxy Foundation as a funding opportunity to encourage ideas that will change the landscape of animal welfare. 

    PACC staff submitted its lifesaving idea to the Innovation Showdown competition, which was created by the Petco Foundation and Jackson Galaxy Foundation as a funding opportunity to encourage ideas that will change the landscape of animal welfare. 

  • What to know before helping a child or pet in a hot car

    What to know before helping a child or pet in a hot car

    Thursday, August 10 2017 8:02 AM EDT2017-08-10 12:02:50 GMT
    Getting pets, children out of hot cars. (Source: Tucson News Now)Getting pets, children out of hot cars. (Source: Tucson News Now)

    The amendment isn't a green light for everyone to start smashing windows. There are several steps one needs to follow to make sure he or she is acting within the law, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department.

    The amendment isn't a green light for everyone to start smashing windows. There are several steps one needs to follow to make sure he or she is acting within the law, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department.

  • Pet Pals: Meet Emma Jean

    Pet Pals: Meet Emma Jean

    Wednesday, August 9 2017 3:02 PM EDT2017-08-09 19:02:15 GMT
    (source: Tucson News Now)(source: Tucson News Now)

    This week's Pet Pal is "Emma Jean!" This 2-year-old Queensland Heeler mix really needs her forever family. This is her third time coming back to The Humane Society of Southern Arizona shelter!

    This week's Pet Pal is "Emma Jean!" This 2-year-old Queensland Heeler mix really needs her forever family. This is her third time coming back to The Humane Society of Southern Arizona shelter!

    •   
Powered by Frankly