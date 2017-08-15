Update: Stranger surprises disabled veteran with handcycle

Tucson News Now has a positive update on a story we brought you on Saturday, Aug. 12 about a local disabled veteran’s handcycle that was stolen from his home on the northwest side, but now a stranger has stepped in to help.

“I’d like to give this to you,” Randy Sooter said.

“Oh, thank you! That’s fantastic,” Gerard Ah-Fook said.

“I know you probably have some races coming up and the training is really important,” Sooter said.

Gerard Ah-Fook is a Navy veteran who lost his leg in a boating accident years ago. He told Tucson News Now the sport of paracyling helped pull him through an extremely dark time.

Now he lives and breathes it. He competes around the world and has taken home championships. But on Saturday morning a criminal swiped his specialized bike right from his front porch. Randy Sooter saw Tucson News Now’s story about Ah-Fook and felt compelled to step in.

“At first I was bummed when I read the story. I couldn’t believe that somebody would steal his handcycle,” Sooter said.

Sooter happened to have a handcycle at this house that he purchased while he was rehabbing from ankle surgery. On Monday he brought it over to surprise Gerard.

“The generosity just floors me. I really appreciate it. It’s all about continuing on and not losing momentum,” Ah-Fook said.

Two strangers were brought together by an act of kindness.

“There are bad guys out there, and bad people. You know there are a lot of good people too. I was in the right place at the right time,” Sooter said.

“I’m going to honor it by taking it out for many sunrises,” Ah-Fook said.

Police are still searching for the person who stole Ah-Fook’s bike. It’s a recumbent three wheel bike with a white frame and red lettering that says “Top End Force RX.”

If you know anything about this, call 88-CRIME.

