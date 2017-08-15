Update: Stranger surprises disabled veteran with handcycle

Two strangers were brought together by an act of kindness.
Monday night, Aug. 14 the KOLD news 13 crime team uncovered evidence in the case of an Amber Alert that all began in southern Arizona.
Dozens of people filled the seats at Catalina High School as Stephen Trejo, one of the finalists for the position, answered questions.
PACC staff submitted its lifesaving idea to the Innovation Showdown competition, which was created by the Petco Foundation and Jackson Galaxy Foundation as a funding opportunity to encourage ideas that will change the landscape of animal welfare.
The members of the Pima County Board of Supervisors are reacting Monday to a controversial social media comment apparently by one of their own in the wake of race-fueled violence in Virginia.
A woman determined to see her loved ones again endured a harrowing ordeal for weeks in the woods of Bullock County. Her survival story is being called a miracle.
According to someone with a title that makes it sound like he would know something, you can’t trust current eclipse maps.
A Ridgeville man said he wasn't surprised after he found out he had been fired after his employers saw him in a New York Times photo at the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.
James Alex Fields Jr., of Ohio, faced a judge via video conference at 10 a.m. Fields said he did not have the money to hire a lawyer; however, one of the victims is related to the public defender.
