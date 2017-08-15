TUSD holds first forum for superintendent finalist

The Tucson Unified School District held the first of four public forums with the finalists for superintendent.



Dozens of people filled the seats at Catalina High School as Stephen Trejo, one of the finalists for the position, answered questions.



This public forum wraps up a day long visit for Trejo. He met with teachers, visited schools and the school board earlier.



The questions touched on some big topics surrounding the district, including the desegregation order, Mexican American studies, and his commitment to the district.



Trejo spoke a lot about his experience as an educator on Monday night, Aug. 14 and how this experience will help him as superintendent.



Currently, he's the chief academic officer at a charter school called the American Leadership Academy in Gilbert.



Trejo was principal at TUSD's CE Rose K-8 and an assistant principal at Hollinger Elementary.



He said his number one priority for the district is improving achievement in the schools. Trejo also said achievement is the reason why he wants to become superintendent.



"Because I think I can make a positive difference. I've been there. I've been where some of the principals are now. Struggling school that was under performing and really close to a corrective action. And then we brought it to a nationally recognized school and I know it can be done," Trejo said.



He also talked about his to do list if chosen to be superintendent.



He spoke about creating listening groups, visiting all of the schools and figuring out the areas that need improvement. He also mentioned reorganizing the district leadership.

