New information about Marana Amber Alert from July

Monday night, Aug. 14 the KOLD news 13 crime team uncovered evidence in the case of an Amber Alert that all began in southern Arizona.
Monday night, Aug. 14 the KOLD news 13 crime team uncovered evidence in the case of an Amber Alert that all began in southern Arizona.
A handcuffed Tucson woman stole a DPS vehicle and crashed it Saturday night, state police said.
A handcuffed Tucson woman stole a DPS vehicle and crashed it Saturday night, state police said.
Sierra Vista resident, 22-year-old Christian Flores, is facing charges for trafficking in stolen property and production of marijuana, according to a release from the Sierra Vista Police Department.
Sierra Vista resident, 22-year-old Christian Flores, is facing charges for trafficking in stolen property and production of marijuana, according to a release from the Sierra Vista Police Department.
According to a Fox News report, President Donald Trump is considering pardoning former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio.
According to a Fox News report, President Donald Trump is considering pardoning former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio.
A woman determined to see her loved ones again endured a harrowing ordeal for weeks in the woods of Bullock County. Her survival story is being called a miracle.
A woman determined to see her loved ones again endured a harrowing ordeal for weeks in the woods of Bullock County. Her survival story is being called a miracle.
According to someone with a title that makes it sound like he would know something, you can’t trust current eclipse maps.
According to someone with a title that makes it sound like he would know something, you can’t trust current eclipse maps.
A Ridgeville man said he wasn't surprised after he found out he had been fired after his employers saw him in a New York Times photo at the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.
A Ridgeville man said he wasn't surprised after he found out he had been fired after his employers saw him in a New York Times photo at the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.
James Alex Fields Jr., of Ohio, faced a judge via video conference at 10 a.m. Fields said he did not have the money to hire a lawyer; however, one of the victims is related to the public defender.
James Alex Fields Jr., of Ohio, faced a judge via video conference at 10 a.m. Fields said he did not have the money to hire a lawyer; however, one of the victims is related to the public defender.