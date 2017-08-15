New information about Marana Amber Alert from July

The proof is in the pictures.

Monday night, Aug. 14 the KOLD news 13 crime team has uncovered evidence in the case of an Amber Alert that all began in southern Arizona.

Law enforcement across the state searched for Bedajii Henderson. She's charged for taking three children from their home in Marana back in July.

New tonight - a look at the evidence that detectives collected for the case.

Photos from the scene show what caused sheriff's deputies to worry that Harnesberry mixed up some homemade chloroform.

State troopers eventually found everyone safe north of Globe.

Screen shots of texting show the conversation between one of the children and a former foster parent. The teenager says Harnesberry knows she's in trouble.

Harnesberry herself appears to join the conversation to say the children wanted to leave.

Later the message reads - "What I've done, right or not, is illegal".

Harnesberry is in the Pima County Jail facing more than a dozen felony charges.

