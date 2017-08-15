TDOT upgrading bus shelters

The Tucson Department of Transportation is making upgrades to major bus stops across the city.

Workers are in the very beginning stages of remodeling 55 bus shelters in areas with high ridership.

TDOT is adding 50 solar powered lights and more shade to the shelters to keep riders safe.

The new lighting will make it safer for riders to see their surroundings when waiting for a bus. It will also make it easier for the bus drivers to see if a person is waiting to get picked up.

Currently there are over 2,000 bus stops in Tucson.

If you see a stop that needs some attention call Sun Tran at 520-792-2222.

