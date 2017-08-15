TDOT upgrading bus shelters

Good morning! We're getting your day started with top stories you may have missed, plus other headlines you need to be following today. For all your local news, watch KOLD News 13 This Morning at 6 a.m.
The Tucson Department of Transportation is making upgrades to major bus stops across the city.
Two strangers were brought together by an act of kindness.
Monday night, Aug. 14 the KOLD news 13 crime team uncovered evidence in the case of an Amber Alert that all began in southern Arizona.
Dozens of people filled the seats at Catalina High School as Stephen Trejo, one of the finalists for the position, answered questions.
A woman determined to see her loved ones again endured a harrowing ordeal for weeks in the woods of Bullock County. Her survival story is being called a miracle.
According to someone with a title that makes it sound like he would know something, you can’t trust current eclipse maps.
"We should not glorify a part of our history in front of our buildings that really is a testament to America's original sin," Gainesville, FL, Mayor Lauren Poe said Monday.
A group of former and current Richland County EMS workers plan to protest a county administrator who reportedly told them to commit suicide if they didn't like their jobs.
A Ridgeville man said he wasn't surprised after he found out he had been fired after his employers saw him in a New York Times photo at the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.
A Savannah gym is receiving tons of social media buzz after pop star Justin Bieber direct messaged the gym to ask about one of their female employees.
As the world, the United States, and South Carolina prepared for arguably the coolest celestial event in decades, our old friends at NASA want you to know that pairs of unsafe solar eclipse glasses are being distributed.
You've likely seen him stalk the sidelines of University of South Carolina Gamecocks football games at Williams-Brice Stadium, but now, wrestling legend Ric Flair needs prayers, his management team said over the weekend.
