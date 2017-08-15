TUCSON'S TOP 3: What you need to know to start your day

Good morning!

We're getting your day started with top stories you may have missed, plus other headlines you need to be following today.

For all your local news, watch KOLD News 13 This Morning at 6 a.m.

TOP STORIES

1. Handcuffed Tucson woman steals, crashes DPS vehicle

A handcuffed Tucson woman stole a Department of Public Safety vehicle and crashed it Saturday night, state police said.

DPS spokesman Quentin Mehr said Hayley Clark, 20, is facing charges of escape, theft of means, endangerment and criminal damage.

Mehr said Clark crashed into another vehicle and a light pole on the I-10 frontage road at Congress.

>> MORE: http://bit.ly/2wYNypc



2. TUSD holds first forum for superintendent finalist

The Tucson Unified School District held the first of four public forums with the finalists for superintendent.

Dozens of people filled the seats at Catalina High School as Stephen Trejo, one of the finalists for the position, answered questions.

The questions touched on some big topics surrounding the district, including the desegregation order, Mexican American studies, and his commitment to the district.

>> MORE: http://bit.ly/2x0F0hy



3. TDOT upgrading bus shelters

The Tucson Department of Transportation is making upgrades to major bus stops across the city.

Workers are in the very beginning stages of remodeling 55 bus shelters in areas with high ridership.

>> MORE: http://bit.ly/2uKWX2I



HAPPENING TODAY

U.S. Navy leaders are joining Raytheon to celebrate the company's 4,000th Tomahawk block 4 missile delivery.

The Tomahawk is nicknamed “the nation’s weapon of choice.”

The Tomahawk's success cements Raytheon's place in the Tucson area.

WEATHER

Meteorologist Wes Callison says drier air takes over today.

We'll be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

For all your latest news, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.