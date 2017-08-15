Raytheon celebrating its 4,000th Tomahawk Block IV missile delivery

The Wildcats, along with Clemson, Oregon State and Tulane, are in Spain as part of an exhibition tour.
The Wildcats, along with Clemson, Oregon State and Tulane, are in Spain as part of an exhibition tour.
The question behind the lawsuit filed by state Attorney General Mark Brnovich is what can the city legally do with seized and confiscated guns?
The question behind the lawsuit filed by state Attorney General Mark Brnovich is what can the city legally do with seized and confiscated guns?
A spotlight is being shined on downtown Tucson projects, with economic leaders saying development is trending in the right direction.
A spotlight is being shined on downtown Tucson projects, with economic leaders saying development is trending in the right direction.
Raytheon celebrated a major milestone Tuesday morning. The company will be delivering its 4,000th Tomahawk Block IV missile.
Raytheon celebrated a major milestone Tuesday morning. The company will be delivering its 4,000th Tomahawk Block IV missile.
In a series of tweets Thursday morning, President Trump called Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake "toxic," and said he is sad to see Confederate monuments removed.
In a series of tweets Thursday morning, President Trump called Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake "toxic," and said he is sad to see Confederate monuments removed.
The fatal van attack on a crowded street in Barcelona, Spain is being treated as a terrorist attack, police said.
The fatal van attack on a crowded street in Barcelona, Spain is being treated as a terrorist attack, police said.
Tennessee Congressman Steve Cohen is introducing articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.
Tennessee Congressman Steve Cohen is introducing articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.
It sounds just like the plot line of a television show- a woman naked and afraid, lost in remote woods. But Lisa Theris’ journey back to civilization was real life and a real struggle that lasted a month in Bullock County.
It sounds just like the plot line of a television show- a woman naked and afraid, lost in remote woods. But Lisa Theris’ journey back to civilization was real life and a real struggle that lasted a month in Bullock County.
Charnesia Corley believes newly-released dashcam video will prove her case against the Harris County, TX, Sheriff's Office. The video was recorded two years ago, but she still feels the pain of what happened that night.
Charnesia Corley believes newly-released dashcam video will prove her case against the Harris County, TX, Sheriff's Office. The video was recorded two years ago, but she still feels the pain of what happened that night.
The girl’s 2-year-old brother was unharmed, and she is being hailed as a hero.
The girl’s 2-year-old brother was unharmed, and she is being hailed as a hero.
The woman’s husband found her near where she left her car when he looked down onto the coastal cliffs.
The woman’s husband found her near where she left her car when he looked down onto the coastal cliffs.
The woman who survived a month naked and alone in the woods of rural Alabama is now getting national attention.
The woman who survived a month naked and alone in the woods of rural Alabama is now getting national attention.
The leader of a North Carolina based group associated with the Ku Klux Klan says he is glad that a woman died while taking part in a protest in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend.
The leader of a North Carolina based group associated with the Ku Klux Klan says he is glad that a woman died while taking part in a protest in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend.
New photos have been released that show just how much damage was inflicted on the body of Lisa Theris during the month she was missing in the woods of Bullock County.
New photos have been released that show just how much damage was inflicted on the body of Lisa Theris during the month she was missing in the woods of Bullock County.
Multiple large marijuana growing fields were discovered in Jeff Davis County Thursday, according to the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics.
Multiple large marijuana growing fields were discovered in Jeff Davis County Thursday, according to the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics.