Raytheon celebrating its 4,000th Tomahawk Block IV missile delivery

Raytheon celebrated a major milestone Tuesday morning.

The company will be delivering its 4,000th Tomahawk Block IV missile.

This delivery impacts southern Arizona in a big way.

The company is bringing 2,000 new jobs, linked to the company's missile systems business, to Arizona over the next few years.

A few months ago, 59 missiles were launched from the USS Porter to strike a Syrian air base.

These weapons allow a more of a standoff approach. They can be launched from ships and submarines. These Tomahawk’s can be re-directed to a new target mid-flight.

“The Tomahawk has been an effective weapon employed against various targets throughout the years it has a long history of success,” said Austin Yamada, director of defense and security institute at the University of Arizona.

Raytheon has been building the Tomahawk Block 4 missile since 2004.

