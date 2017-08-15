Boy and his cow take nap together, internet falls in love - Tucson News Now

Boy and his cow take nap together, internet falls in love

By Carolyn Yaussy, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Jeremy Miner / Facebook) (Source: Jeremy Miner / Facebook)
Des Moines, IA (Tucson News Now) -

Audri the heifer and her human, 15-year-old Mitchell Miner, didn't win the blue ribbon at the Iowa State Fair on Saturday, Aug. 12, but a photo of the pair definitely won the internet.

In an interview with The Des Moines Register Miner said:

"She likes to lay down quite a bit,...I don't really understand the bond with my animal either."

"She just enjoys my company." 

Jeremy Miner, Mitchell's dad, snapped the photo then posted it to Facebook the next day, according to The Des Moines Register.

Since then the picture has gone viral with over 2,200 shares, thousands of reactions, and hundreds of comments.

The photo struck a chord with many on Facebook who shared their own memories with their fair animals.

The duo placed fifth out of seven, but they're winners as far as we're concerned!

Congratulations on a job well done, and thanks for sharing the photo!

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • PetsPet ConnectionMore>>

  • Boy and his cow take nap together, internet falls in love

    Boy and his cow take nap together, internet falls in love

    Tuesday, August 15 2017 2:50 PM EDT2017-08-15 18:50:36 GMT
    (Source: Jeremy Miner / Facebook)(Source: Jeremy Miner / Facebook)

    Audri the heifer and her human, 15-year-old Mitchell Miner, didn't win the blue ribbon at the Iowa State Fair on Saturday, Aug. 12, but a photo of the pair definitely won the internet.

    Audri the heifer and her human, 15-year-old Mitchell Miner, didn't win the blue ribbon at the Iowa State Fair on Saturday, Aug. 12, but a photo of the pair definitely won the internet.

  • Innovative idea gains $5,000 grant for PACC

    Innovative idea gains $5,000 grant for PACC

    Tuesday, August 15 2017 11:44 AM EDT2017-08-15 15:44:19 GMT
    (Source: Tucson News Now)(Source: Tucson News Now)

    PACC staff submitted its lifesaving idea to the Innovation Showdown competition, which was created by the Petco Foundation and Jackson Galaxy Foundation as a funding opportunity to encourage ideas that will change the landscape of animal welfare. 

    PACC staff submitted its lifesaving idea to the Innovation Showdown competition, which was created by the Petco Foundation and Jackson Galaxy Foundation as a funding opportunity to encourage ideas that will change the landscape of animal welfare. 

  • What to know before helping a child or pet in a hot car

    What to know before helping a child or pet in a hot car

    Thursday, August 10 2017 8:02 AM EDT2017-08-10 12:02:50 GMT
    Getting pets, children out of hot cars. (Source: Tucson News Now)Getting pets, children out of hot cars. (Source: Tucson News Now)

    The amendment isn't a green light for everyone to start smashing windows. There are several steps one needs to follow to make sure he or she is acting within the law, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department.

    The amendment isn't a green light for everyone to start smashing windows. There are several steps one needs to follow to make sure he or she is acting within the law, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department.

    •   
Powered by Frankly