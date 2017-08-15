Boy and his cow take nap together, internet falls in love

Audri the heifer and her human, 15-year-old Mitchell Miner, didn't win the blue ribbon at the Iowa State Fair on Saturday, Aug. 12, but a photo of the pair definitely won the internet.
PACC staff submitted its lifesaving idea to the Innovation Showdown competition, which was created by the Petco Foundation and Jackson Galaxy Foundation as a funding opportunity to encourage ideas that will change the landscape of animal welfare.
The amendment isn't a green light for everyone to start smashing windows. There are several steps one needs to follow to make sure he or she is acting within the law, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department.
This week's Pet Pal is "Emma Jean!" This 2-year-old Queensland Heeler mix really needs her forever family. This is her third time coming back to The Humane Society of Southern Arizona shelter!
On Tuesday, a U.S. Air Force staff sergeant adopted the military dog with whom she served alongside for nearly a year in South Korea.
A woman determined to see her loved ones again endured a harrowing ordeal for weeks in the woods of Bullock County. Her survival story is being called a miracle.
A Ridgeville man said he wasn't surprised after he found out he had been fired after his employers saw him in a New York Times photo at the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.
The leader of a North Carolina based group associated with the Ku Klux Klan says he is glad that a woman died while taking part in a protest in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend.
A child with autism was harassed by older boys in his Mansfield, England, neighborhood. One threw a piece of wood with a nail in it.
The grill was leaking propane into the vehicle, and the cigarette set it off.
According to someone with a title that makes it sound like he would know something, you can’t trust current eclipse maps.
"We should not glorify a part of our history in front of our buildings that really is a testament to America's original sin," Gainesville, FL, Mayor Lauren Poe said Monday.
The former South Carolina trooper who pleaded guilty in connection to a high-profile shooting of a man during a traffic stop has been sentenced.
An Amber Alert was issued for a 13-year-old from Hidalgo County on Monday. Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra said that Priscilla Martinez has been recovered after her uncle led deputies on a three-county vehicle pursuit.
NASA says it is mostly safe to take photos of the eclipse with a smartphone, but take these precautions.
