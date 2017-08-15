Boy and his cow take nap together, internet falls in love

Audri the heifer and her human, 15-year-old Mitchell Miner, didn't win the blue ribbon at the Iowa State Fair on Saturday, Aug. 12, but a photo of the pair definitely won the internet.

In an interview with The Des Moines Register Miner said:

"She likes to lay down quite a bit,...I don't really understand the bond with my animal either." "She just enjoys my company."

Jeremy Miner, Mitchell's dad, snapped the photo then posted it to Facebook the next day, according to The Des Moines Register.

Since then the picture has gone viral with over 2,200 shares, thousands of reactions, and hundreds of comments.

The photo struck a chord with many on Facebook who shared their own memories with their fair animals.

The duo placed fifth out of seven, but they're winners as far as we're concerned!

Congratulations on a job well done, and thanks for sharing the photo!

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.