Three-day pass provides new option for public transportation around Tucson

The 3-day pass could be useful for just about anyone needing a rideaccording to a Sun Tran official. (Source: KOLD News 13)

A new three-day SunGo pass is available for Sun Tran, Sun Link and select Sun Shuttle routes starting Tuesday, Aug. 15.

The $10 pass will cover passengers for a 72-hour period once activated. It'll be offered through Feb. 15, 2018, according to a release from Sun Tran.

The 6-month trial period is the same length as for the 7-day pass offered in 2015. Those passes sold from January through May, according to Sun Tran Marketing and Communications Director Pat Richter.

Those week-long passes accounted for less than 2 percent of unit pass sales, passenger revenue and ridership.

Richter said much of the feedback Sun Tran received after the pilot program in 2015 was that riders wanted something shorter than seven days.

Visit Tucson doesn't track any data related to tourists' public transportation use, but Communications Director Dan Gibson said a week is longer than the average stay in the Old Pueblo.

The 3-day pass isn't just for visitors in Tucson enjoying a long weekend, according to Richter. He said it could be useful for just about anyone needing a ride.

Felix Ampadu, a PhD student at the University of Arizona, has a 20-minute walk or a 5-minute bus ride to campus. He said he doesn't need to be on campus enough to warrant a 30-day pass, but this new option might work for him.

"If I get something more affordable, depending on how many times I come to campus, then I will go for it," he said.

Taylor Barnes commutes to campus from the west side of Tucson. She said the new pass has her thinking about a new way to avoid parking around the University of Arizona.

"If I park around the perimeter, it's a maximum of $8 at each of the garages," she said. "And if I park in the center, it's a maximum of $16."

The $10 pass requires another dollar to load onto the GoTucson Transit app or two more dollars for the cost of a new SunGo card.

MOBILE USERS: Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.