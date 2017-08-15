Three-day pass provides new option for public transportation around Tucson

The $10 pass will be offered through Feb. 15, 2018, according to a release from Sun Tran.
The $10 pass will be offered through Feb. 15, 2018, according to a release from Sun Tran.
Crews finish clean-up of fluid spill, Orange Grove back open.
Crews finish clean-up of fluid spill, Orange Grove back open.
Streetcar service will be available until 2 a.m. Additional service hours are being offered due to increased demand and activity at the U of A during the fall semester.
Streetcar service will be available until 2 a.m. Additional service hours are being offered due to increased demand and activity at the U of A during the fall semester.
Road information for Cochise County as of 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 14.
Road information for Cochise County as of 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 14.
Pima County road conditions as of 2:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 14.
Pima County road conditions as of 2:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 14.
A woman determined to see her loved ones again endured a harrowing ordeal for weeks in the woods of Bullock County. Her survival story is being called a miracle.
A woman determined to see her loved ones again endured a harrowing ordeal for weeks in the woods of Bullock County. Her survival story is being called a miracle.
A Ridgeville man said he wasn't surprised after he found out he had been fired after his employers saw him in a New York Times photo at the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.
A Ridgeville man said he wasn't surprised after he found out he had been fired after his employers saw him in a New York Times photo at the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.
The leader of a North Carolina based group associated with the Ku Klux Klan says he is glad that a woman died while taking part in a protest in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend.
The leader of a North Carolina based group associated with the Ku Klux Klan says he is glad that a woman died while taking part in a protest in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend.
According to someone with a title that makes it sound like he would know something, you can’t trust current eclipse maps.
According to someone with a title that makes it sound like he would know something, you can’t trust current eclipse maps.
"We should not glorify a part of our history in front of our buildings that really is a testament to America's original sin," Gainesville, FL, Mayor Lauren Poe said Monday.
"We should not glorify a part of our history in front of our buildings that really is a testament to America's original sin," Gainesville, FL, Mayor Lauren Poe said Monday.
The two suspects in Madison's Monday night homicide have each been charged with capital murder and sent to the Limestone County Jail.
The two suspects in Madison's Monday night homicide have each been charged with capital murder and sent to the Limestone County Jail.
Mayor Bell has ordered the 52-foot Confederate Soldiers and Sailors Monument to be covered in Linn Park.
Mayor Bell has ordered the 52-foot Confederate Soldiers and Sailors Monument to be covered in Linn Park.
The former South Carolina trooper who pleaded guilty in connection to a high-profile shooting of a man during a traffic stop has been sentenced.
The former South Carolina trooper who pleaded guilty in connection to a high-profile shooting of a man during a traffic stop is has been sentenced.
Protesters greeted Trump's New York homecoming with signs bearing messages like "stop the hate, stop the lies" and chanting "shame, shame, shame" and "not my president!"
Protesters greeted Trump's New York homecoming with signs bearing messages like "stop the hate, stop the lies" and chanting "shame, shame, shame" and "not my president!"
Governor Roy Cooper said it's time for confederate monuments to come down across North Carolina and outlined a plan for their removal.
Governor Roy Cooper said it's time for confederate monuments to come down across North Carolina and outlined a plan for their removal.