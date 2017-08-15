SPLC: Three hate groups operating in Tucson

According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, three hate groups are operating right here in Tucson.
A Chandler man faces dozens of felony charges for allegedly stealing baby formula from Frys Food Stores across the Valley, then re-selling the merchandise. Robert Illa was arrested on August 8.
A high-tech facial-recognition process helped authorities nab a man they say got an ID using his dead brother's name.
The KOLD news 13 crime team has uncovered evidence in the case of an Amber Alert that all began in southern Arizona.
A handcuffed Tucson woman stole a DPS vehicle and crashed it Saturday night, state police said.
A woman determined to see her loved ones again endured a harrowing ordeal for weeks in the woods of Bullock County. Her survival story is being called a miracle.
A Ridgeville man said he wasn't surprised after he found out he had been fired after his employers saw him in a New York Times photo at the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.
The leader of a North Carolina based group associated with the Ku Klux Klan says he is glad that a woman died while taking part in a protest in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend.
According to someone with a title that makes it sound like he would know something, you can’t trust current eclipse maps.
"We should not glorify a part of our history in front of our buildings that really is a testament to America's original sin," Gainesville, FL, Mayor Lauren Poe said Monday.
The two suspects in Madison's Monday night homicide have each been charged with capital murder and sent to the Limestone County Jail.
Mayor Bell has ordered the 52-foot Confederate Soldiers and Sailors Monument to be covered in Linn Park.
The former South Carolina trooper who pleaded guilty in connection to a high-profile shooting of a man during a traffic stop has been sentenced.
Protesters greeted Trump's New York homecoming with signs bearing messages like "stop the hate, stop the lies" and chanting "shame, shame, shame" and "not my president!"
Governor Roy Cooper said it's time for confederate monuments to come down across North Carolina and outlined a plan for their removal.
