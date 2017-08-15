Tucson police warning about new phone scam

Scammers are telling their victims to leave envelopes filled with cash in various locations. (Source: KOLD News 13)

It's a new version of a old phone scam.

You probably have heard of the grandparents phone scam in which the scammer calls and pretends be a relative that is stuck on the side of the road and in need of help.

They say they need money to pay for a tow truck or to get the car fixed.

Tucson police said the scammer normally asks the victim to send a gift card or wire money to them.

However, in a departure from the norm in these most recent cases, the scammers tell victims to leave cash somewhere in an envelope.

The victims have told to leave cash at parks, in the bed of a truck, and thrown over a wall. Some victims have lost hundreds of dollars. One victim lost several thousand dollars.

The TPD said there have been 24 cases in the last year. The victims are from metro Tucson, Green Valley and Oro Valley. The common theme here, they all made drops of cash to areas on the west side.

Here's what you need to know to protect yourself from these scammers:

Always ask a lot questions during the phone call.

Don't give out information.

Hang up the phone and check with a family member to see if the person that called you is telling the truth.

CRIME TEAM: The KOLD News 13 mugshots of the month are available HERE.

MOBILE USERS: Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.