Tucson police warning about new phone scam

Federal authorities said an Illinois man was arrested in Tucson while buying present for children he planned on raping in Mexico.
Some victims have lost hundreds of dollars in this new take on an old scam. One victim lost several thousand dollars.
A Chandler man faces dozens of felony charges for allegedly stealing baby formula from Frys Food Stores across the Valley, then re-selling the merchandise. Robert Illa was arrested on August 8.
According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, three hate groups are operating right here in Tucson.
A high-tech facial-recognition process helped authorities nab a man they say got an ID using his dead brother's name.
A woman determined to see her loved ones again endured a harrowing ordeal for weeks in the woods of Bullock County. Her survival story is being called a miracle.
A Ridgeville man said he wasn't surprised after he found out he had been fired after his employers saw him in a New York Times photo at the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Alabama voters will be casting ballots Tuesday in party primaries for the U.S. Senate seat previously held by Attorney General Jeff Sessions.
The leader of a North Carolina based group associated with the Ku Klux Klan says he is glad that a woman died while taking part in a protest in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend.
The former South Carolina trooper who pleaded guilty in connection to a high-profile shooting of a man during a traffic stop has been sentenced.
According to someone with a title that makes it sound like he would know something, you can’t trust current eclipse maps.
Chilton County Sheriff's Office says they are searching for a man in the area of Russell Do-It Center in Clanton.
Unless you’re really out of the loop, you know we’re right on the brink of a solar eclipse in our area. And if this is the first you're hearing of the eclipse, you should know you'll need special glasses in order to view it safely. While the moon will be covering the sun, parts of the sun will still be exposed, and you risk irreversible eye damage if you don’t protect yourself on August 21.
Protesters greeted Trump's New York homecoming with signs bearing messages like "stop the hate, stop the lies" and chanting "shame, shame, shame" and "not my president!"
Governor Roy Cooper said it's time for confederate monuments to come down across North Carolina and outlined a plan for their removal.
