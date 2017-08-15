Authorities: Illinois man planned to rape children in Mexico

An Illinois man was sentenced to eight years in prison for planning to rape young children in Mexico, authorities said.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Asael Rodriguez-Alvarado was sentenced last week after previously pleading guilty to "travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual activity."

Rodriguez-Alvarado, 21, will also face lifetime supervised release and will have to register as a sex offender.

"Rodriguez-Alvarado, through the use of the internet, negotiated and planned a trip to Mexico in order to engage in commercial sex acts with different children between the ages of 9- and 11-years-old," the DOJ said in a news release.

Federal authorities said Rodriguez-Alvarado was arrested in Tucson as he was buying presents for the children he planned of raping.

