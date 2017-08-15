DACA program marks five-year anniversary with uncertain future

The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which protects some immigrants from deportation, turned five years old and is closer than ever to being repealed.
Federal authorities said an Illinois man was arrested in Tucson while buying present for children he planned on raping in Mexico.
Some victims have lost hundreds of dollars in this new take on an old scam. One victim lost several thousand dollars.
The $10 pass will be offered through Feb. 15, 2018, according to a release from Sun Tran.
According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, three hate groups are operating right here in Tucson.
A woman determined to see her loved ones again endured a harrowing ordeal for weeks in the woods of Bullock County. Her survival story is being called a miracle.
A Ridgeville man said he wasn't surprised after he found out he had been fired after his employers saw him in a New York Times photo at the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.
The leader of a North Carolina based group associated with the Ku Klux Klan says he is glad that a woman died while taking part in a protest in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend.
Here's what you need to know to watch the solar eclipse safely.
Mayor Bell has ordered the 52-foot Confederate Soldiers and Sailors Monument to be covered in Linn Park.
Governor Roy Cooper said it's time for confederate monuments to come down across North Carolina and outlined a plan for their removal.
Unless you’re really out of the loop, you know we’re right on the brink of a solar eclipse in our area. And if this is the first you're hearing of the eclipse, you should know you'll need special glasses in order to view it safely. While the moon will be covering the sun, parts of the sun will still be exposed, and you risk irreversible eye damage if you don’t protect yourself on August 21.
Former Georgia House Minority Leader and candidate for governor of the state Stacey Abrams is calling for the Confederate carvings on Stone Mountain to be removed.
Clerks at a Brantley store are being credited with helping stop a multi-state counterfeit money spending spree. Two men are now in custody, facing a long list of charges.
Alabama voters will be casting ballots Tuesday in party primaries for the U.S. Senate seat previously held by Attorney General Jeff Sessions.
