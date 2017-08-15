Pima County makes pitch to bring pro baseball back to southern Arizona

Pima County is making a pitch to bring professional baseball back to southern Arizona.

The county recently sent a letter to the Milwaukee Brewers organization asking it to consider Kino Sports Complex for its spring training facility.

According to the letter, which can be read HERE, the Brewers have been looking for a new place to play.

The Brewers have been playing at Maryvale Baseball Park in Phoenix but their deal with the city is over.

The team expressed interest in moving to Gilbert, but the city said it won't pay for a new $90 million facility.

Gilbert Mayor Jenn Daniels told the Associated Press, "there was a parting of the ways" between the town and team because it was not a great fit from a financial perspective.

The Arizona Republic reported that Gilbert's refusal to pay doesn't mean the Brewers won't make the move.

The Kino Sports Complex and the 11,000-seat Veterans Memorial Stadium housed the Chicago White Sox and Arizona Diamondbacks from 1998-2010.

Tucson has also been home to the Rockies spring training.

It’s estimated each team at the time pumped about $10 million into the economy.

There are plenty of roadblocks standing in the way of convincing the Brewers to come here.

First, it has been years since the stadium has hosted a professional team so it's renovations will probably benecessary.

There will be significant travel involved for Brewers and their opponent ssince every other Cactus League team is located in the Phoenix area.

