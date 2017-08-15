Pima County makes pitch to bring pro baseball back to southern Arizona

A Phoenix suburb has told the Milwaukee Brewers it will not be approving taxpayer dollars for a potential baseball spring training facility in the town.
UA baseball coach awarded with raise and extension through 2022.
The high school football season kicks off this week with 12 games involving southern Arizona teams.
The Arizona Diamondbacks hustled for extra bases, made some nifty defensive plays and got a dominating performance from their starting pitcher.
Tiger Woods had pain, anxiety and sleep drugs in system during arrest.
A woman determined to see her loved ones again endured a harrowing ordeal for weeks in the woods of Bullock County. Her survival story is being called a miracle.
The leader of a North Carolina based group associated with the Ku Klux Klan says he is glad that a woman died while taking part in a protest in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend.
A Ridgeville man said he wasn't surprised after he found out he had been fired after his employers saw him in a New York Times photo at the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.
A Tifton mother and her lawyer have filed a civil suit against Amelia Stripling, a former Tift County pre-school teacher who was caught on camera in March of 2016 kneeing a student in the back.
Governor Roy Cooper said it's time for confederate monuments to come down across North Carolina and outlined a plan for their removal.
This plan means that subscribers would be able to get in to one showing a day at any theater in the U.S. that accepts debit cards.
Former Georgia House Minority Leader and candidate for governor of the state Stacey Abrams is calling for the Confederate carvings on Stone Mountain to be removed.
City crews arrived at the Confederate Soldiers and Sailors Monument late Tuesday evening with supplies after Birmingham Mayor William Bell ordered the Linn Park structure covered earlier in the day.
Unless you’re really out of the loop, you know we’re right on the brink of a solar eclipse in our area. And if this is the first you're hearing of the eclipse, you should know you'll need special glasses in order to view it safely. While the moon will be covering the sun, parts of the sun will still be exposed, and you risk irreversible eye damage if you don’t protect yourself on August 21.
A child with autism was harassed by older boys in his Mansfield, England, neighborhood. One threw a piece of wood with a nail in it.
