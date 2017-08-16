Police investigating fatal shooting at UA Tech Park in Tucson - Tucson News Now

Police investigating fatal shooting at UA Tech Park in Tucson

By Tucson News Now Staff
By Janice Yu, Reporter
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting at the UA Tech Park on the southeast side of Tucson Tuesday night.

Sgt. Pete Dugan, spokesman for the Tucson Police Department, said a man died after being shot by an on-duty security guard at the complex.

The guard called 911 after the shooting and was detained as the TPD investigated.

The UA Tech Park is located in the 9000 block of South Rita Road.

