Police investigating fatal shooting at UA Tech Park in Tucson

A man died Tuesday night after he was shot by a security guard at the UA Tech Park on the southeast side of Tucson, city police said.
A high-tech facial-recognition process helped authorities nab a man they say got an ID using his dead brother's name.
Nine people have died and another 15 have been injured because of wrong way drivers this year in Arizona. A local lawmaker is floating a new bill she hopes will put a stop to the problem.
Federal authorities said an Illinois man was arrested in Tucson while buying present for children he planned on raping in Mexico.
A Ridgeville man said he wasn't surprised after he found out he had been fired after his employers saw him in a New York Times photo at the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.
A woman determined to see her loved ones again endured a harrowing ordeal for weeks in the woods of Bullock County. Her survival story is being called a miracle.
The leader of a North Carolina based group associated with the Ku Klux Klan says he is glad that a woman died while taking part in a protest in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend.
Unless you’re really out of the loop, you know we’re right on the brink of a solar eclipse in our area. And if this is the first you're hearing of the eclipse, you should know you'll need special glasses in order to view it safely. While the moon will be covering the sun, parts of the sun will still be exposed, and you risk irreversible eye damage if you don’t protect yourself on August 21.
