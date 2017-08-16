THINK ABOUT IT EDITORIAL: TUSD giving parents chance to meet superintendent candidates

EDITOR'S NOTE: The following is commentary by Joe Hengemuehler, Vice President and General Manager of KOLD News 13. Viewers with responsible opposing views are welcome to respond by clicking HERE.

It's a big week for homework in the Tucson Unified School District.

Sure, for the students that's a given.

The homework I'm highlighting here though -- is for the parents.

That's because this is the week the district is holding open community forums where anyone can go and listen to those who want to be the district's next superintendent.

There are four candidates in all.

The forums run through Thursday and we have all the information available HERE.

The first forum drew a handful of people. That's good, but it's a shame the room wasn't standing room only.

After all this is every parent's opportunity to ask the hard questions of the people who say they are best suited to give your child the best education possible.

And think about it, by participating, you'll also be giving your kids a great lesson in civic involvement.

