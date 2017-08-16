High School Football Preview: wide receivers

The high school football season kicks off this week with 12 games involving southern Arizona teams.

The countdown is on to the 2017 high school football season.

Sunnyside and Nogales will get things underway on Thursday night in the first of the Coaches for Charity Kickoff Classic games.

And then the lights go on for Week 0 with 11 games here in Southern Arizona highlighted by a rematch of the 2016 Conference 4A state championship game between Scottsdale Saguaro and Catalina Foothills.

This part of the state does not have a 1,000-yard receiver returning from last season.

Tucson’s leading receiver Isaiah Lovett, who had 62 receptions for 1,252 yards and 18 touchdowns, is now on the roster at UA.

Safford senior Cameron Abril posted the best numbers of the returners, catching 27 balls for 702 yards, an average of 26 yards per catch. He scored six touchdowns.

Cholla senior Devon Stubblefield is the top returning pass catcher. He hauled in 53 receptions in 2016 for 691 yards and six touchdowns.

Stubblefield will be joined on the Chargers again this season by AJ Blair (27 catches-512 yards, 19.0 per catch and four touchdowns).

The rest of the top returning receivers includes Marana junior Tariq Jordan (43-596 yards, 13.9, four touchdowns), Cienega sophomore Terrell Hayward is the top returning touchdown receiver (30-582, 19.4, eight touchdowns), followed by Marana’s Diego Miranda (25-472, 18.9 and three touchdowns) and Douglas senior Mario Meza (29-443, 15.3, five touchdowns).

And we told you that the Miners of San Manuel have a two-headed quarterback monster. Well with that comes two stellar receivers as well.

Juniors Rey Martinez (35-588, 16.2, two touchdowns) and Julian Rodriguez (33-571, 17.3, three touchdowns) will be the primary targets up Route 77 for Alejandro Camacho and Caleb Quintero.

