TUCSON'S TOP 3: What you need to know to start your day

Good morning!

We're getting your day started with top stories you may have missed, plus other headlines you need to be following today.

For all your local news, watch KOLD News 13 This Morning at 6 a.m.

TOP STORIES

1. Police investigating fatal shooting at UA Tech Park in Tucson

Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting at the UA Tech Park on the southeast side of Tucson Tuesday night.

Sgt. Pete Dugan, spokesman for the Tucson Police Department, said a man died after being shot by an on-duty security guard at the complex.

The guard called 911 after the shooting and was detained as the TPD investigated.

>> MORE: http://bit.ly/2uP8o9Q



2. Pima County makes pitch to bring pro baseball back to southern Arizona

Pima County is making a pitch to bring professional baseball back to southern Arizona.

The county recently sent a letter to the Milwaukee Brewers organization asking it to consider Kino Sports Complex for its spring training facility.

According to the letter, which can be read HERE, the Brewers have been looking for a new place to play.

>> MORE: http://bit.ly/2wPgqRr



3. Tucson police warning about new phone scam

It's a new version of a old phone scam.

You probably have heard of the grandparents phone scam in which the scammer calls and pretends be a relative that is stuck on the side of the road and in need of help.

They say they need money to pay for a tow truck or to get the car fixed.

Tucson police said the scammer normally asks the victim to send a gift card or wire money to them.

However, in a departure from the norm in these most recent cases, the scammers tell victims to leave cash somewhere in an envelope.

>> MORE: http://bit.ly/2w1pllj



HAPPENING TODAY

You may notice a lot more activity on University of Arizona's campus..

Thousands of students are moving in early.

The students paid $50 to move in early.

WEATHER

Wes Callison says this morning will be cool and less humid near 70 degrees.

Later today things will warm back up into the upper 90s.

For all your latest news, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.