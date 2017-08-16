President Trump to hold Phoenix rally

Good morning! We're getting your day started with top stories you may have missed, plus other headlines you need to be following today. For all your local news, watch KOLD News 13 This Morning at 6 a.m.

TUCSON'S TOP 3: What you need to know to start your day

President Trump will hold a rally at the Phoenix Convention Center on Tuesday, August 22 at 7:00 p.m. Anyone interested in attending can buy tickets here. The Phoenix Convention Center is located at 100 N. 3rd Street, Phoenix, AZ 85004.