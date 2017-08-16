President Trump to hold Phoenix rally - Tucson News Now

President Trump to hold Phoenix rally

By Carolyn Yaussy, Digital Content Producer
PHOENIX, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

President Trump will hold a rally at the Phoenix Convention Center on Tuesday, August 22 at 7:00 p.m.

Anyone interested in attending can buy tickets here.

The Phoenix Convention Center is located at 100 N. 3rd Street, Phoenix, AZ 85004.

