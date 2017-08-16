President Trump to hold Phoenix rally

Good morning! We're getting your day started with top stories you may have missed, plus other headlines you need to be following today. For all your local news, watch KOLD News 13 This Morning at 6 a.m.
As clean up continues after this week's monsoon storms, Tucson drivers might notice fresh flooding and wind damage on the roads. Tucson Department of Transportation officials want you to report these issues.
A man died Tuesday night after he was shot by a security guard at the UA Tech Park on the southeast side of Tucson, city police said.
A Phoenix suburb has told the Milwaukee Brewers it will not be approving taxpayer dollars for a potential baseball spring training facility in the town.
The leader of a North Carolina based group associated with the Ku Klux Klan says he is glad that a woman died while taking part in a protest in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend.
The man says he felt fine and didn’t want to bother anyone, so he drove himself to the hospital.
A woman determined to see her loved ones again endured a harrowing ordeal for weeks in the woods of Bullock County. Her survival story is being called a miracle.
A Ridgeville man said he wasn't surprised after he found out he had been fired after his employers saw him in a New York Times photo at the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.
As of Wednesday morning, it's been retweeted more than 1.2 million times and has 3 million likes. Twitter said it's the most likes for a tweet ever.
The former South Carolina trooper who pleaded guilty in connection to a high-profile shooting of a man during a traffic stop has been sentenced.
Alabama voters will be casting ballots Tuesday in party primaries for the U.S. Senate seat previously held by Attorney General Jeff Sessions.
Aug. 4 is a date Wisconsin mother Aleece Giest will never forget. Both her daughters were born on that day.
Horry County police detectives are investigating after the body of a woman was found Green Sea with a gunshot wound Tuesday morning. A police report and friends of the victim confirm that a small child was found alongside the woman in the car.
City crews arrived at the Confederate Soldiers and Sailors Monument late Tuesday evening with supplies after Birmingham Mayor William Bell ordered the Linn Park structure covered earlier in the day.
