Thousands of students settle in on UA campus

University of Arizona students started the big move in on Wednesday. By the time it's all done more than 6,500 undergrads will have moved into the UA residence halls.

From 7 a.m. until noon Wednesday, Aug. 16, students who paid an extra $50 were allowed to move in early.

Thursday, Aug. 17, is the move-in day for everyone else. UA staff said move in starts at 7 a.m. and goes until 4 in the afternoon.

Rates for living on campus range from approximately $6,000 to over $8,000 a school year.

Students will be moving into 23 different residence halls this week.

Traffic is expected to be heavy both Wednesday and Thursday.

For people moving in, university faculty want drivers to follow the instructions of traffic enforcement officers instead of relying on GPS. They say some of the streets that are normally two-way, turn to one-way streets, and that is not always reflected on maps.

