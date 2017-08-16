White House memo tells GOP President's Charlottesville response 'entirely correct'

A memo from the White House tells Republicans in Washington D.C. to say that President Trump was "entirely correct" in his response to the violent Charlottesville protests, according to a CBS News report.

CBS News said it obtained a copy of the report which is titled "President's Presser."

The memo says in part:

"Despite the criticism, the President reaffirmed some of our most important Founding principles: We are equal in the eyes of our Creator, equal under the law, and equal under our Constitution."

The news conference was planned to discuss infrastructure, but the president focused mainly on Charlottesville, saying "both sides" share responsibility and that the "alt-left" came "charging with clubs in their hands."

Other bullet points in the memo include:

He has been a voice for unity and calm, encouraging the country to "rediscover the bonds of love and loyalty that brings us together as Americans."

He called for the end of violence on all sides so that no more innocent lives would be lost.

The President condemned the hate groups fueled by bigotry and racism over the weekend, and did so by name yesterday, but for the media that will never be enough.

The media reacted with hysteria to the notion that counter-protesters showed up with clubs spoiling for a fight, a fact that reporters on the ground have repeatedly stated.

Even a New York Times reporter tweeted that she "saw club-wielding "antifa" beating white nationalists being led out of the park."

The local ACLU chapter also tweeted: "Not sure who provoked first. Both sides were hitting each other at Justice Park before police arrived."

We should not overlook the facts just because the media finds them inconvenient.

From cop killing and violence at political rallies, to shooting at Congressmen at a practice baseball game, extremists on the left have engaged in terrible acts of violence.

The President is taking swift action to hold violent hate groups accountable.

The DOJ has opened a civil rights investigation into this weekend's deadly car attack.

Last Thursday, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced it had completed the largest prosecution of white supremacists in the nation's history.

Leaders and the media in our country should join the president in trying to unite and heal our country rather than incite more division.

On Twitter Senator John McCain, appearing to ignore the talking points, said: "There's no moral equivalency between racists & Americans standing up to defy hate& bigotry. The President of the United States should say so."

There's no moral equivalency between racists & Americans standing up to defy hate& bigotry. The President of the United States should say so — John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) August 16, 2017

In the news conference, when asked about McCain's earlier statements that Mr. Trump should defend his National Security Advisor against alt-right attacks, the president responded:

"Well, I don't know," Mr. Trump responded. "I can't tell you. I'm sure Sen. McCain must know what he's talking about. But when you say the alt-right, define alt-right to me. You define it. Go ahead."

