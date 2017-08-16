White House memo tells GOP President's Charlottesville response 'entirely correct'

President Trump will hold a rally at the Phoenix Convention Center on Tuesday, August 22 at 7:00 p.m. Anyone interested in attending can buy tickets here. The Phoenix Convention Center is located at 100 N. 3rd Street, Phoenix, AZ 85004. MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices. Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.
A memo from the White House tells Republicans in Washington D.C. to say that President Trump was "entirely correct" in his response to the violent Charlottesville protests, according to a CBS News report.
Good morning! We're getting your day started with top stories you may have missed, plus other headlines you need to be following today. For all your local news, watch KOLD News 13 This Morning at 6 a.m.
As clean up continues after this week's monsoon storms, Tucson drivers might notice fresh flooding and wind damage on the roads. Tucson Department of Transportation officials want you to report these issues.
A man died Tuesday night after he was shot by a security guard at the UA Tech Park on the southeast side of Tucson, city police said.
The leader of a North Carolina based group associated with the Ku Klux Klan says he is glad that a woman died while taking part in a protest in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend.
The man says he felt fine and didn’t want to bother anyone, so he drove himself to the hospital.
The U.S. Coast Guard and military crews are responding to a report that an Army helicopter with five aboard went down in the ocean off Hawaii.
A Ridgeville man said he wasn't surprised after he found out he had been fired after his employers saw him in a New York Times photo at the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.
A woman determined to see her loved ones again endured a harrowing ordeal for weeks in the woods of Bullock County. Her survival story is being called a miracle.
Charnesia Corley believes newly-released dashcam video will prove her case against the Harris County, TX, Sheriff's Office. The video was recorded two years ago, but she still feels the pain of what happened that night.
As of Wednesday morning, it's been retweeted more than 1.2 million times and has 3 million likes. Twitter said it's the most likes for a tweet ever.
Two very different groups joined forces outside Charleston City Hall Tuesday to send a unified call for peace and civil conversations amid racial tensions.
This plan means that subscribers would be able to get in to one showing a day at any theater in the U.S. that accepts debit cards.
City crews arrived at the Confederate Soldiers and Sailors Monument late Tuesday evening with supplies after Birmingham Mayor William Bell ordered the Linn Park structure covered earlier in the day.
