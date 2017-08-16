Presidente Trump visitará Phoenix

El presidente estadounidense Donald Trump celebrará una manifestación electoral en la ciudad de Phoenix la semana próxima. El evento se llevará acabo en el Phoenix Convention Center el martes, 22 de agosto a las 7:00 p.m.
Las personas interesadas de asistir el evento pueden registrar aquí .
El Phoenix Convention Center está ubicado en 100 N. 3rd Street, Phoenix, AZ 85004.
Descarga hoy la KOLD Noticias 13 aplicación.
APPLE: http://tucsonne.ws/29QiTkE.
ANDROID: http://tucsonne.ws/29CzyVP.
Hace ‘like’ nuestras páginas en Facebook/Twitter/Instagram.
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/NoticiasKOLD13/
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/noticiaskold13
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/noticiaskold13/
Copyright 2017 Noticias KOLD 13 via Tucson News Now. Todos los derechos reservados.
KOLD
KMSB
rengberg@kmsb.com
(520) 770-5442EEO Report Closed Captioning
KTTU
rengberg@kmsb.com
(520) 770-5442EEO Report Closed Captioning
7831 N. Business Park Drive
Tucson, AZ 85743
(520) 744-1313
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.