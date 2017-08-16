Presidente Trump visitará Phoenix - Tucson News Now

Presidente Trump visitará Phoenix

By KOLD Noticias 13 Estacion
Connect
(Foto: Twitter / @realDonaldTrump) (Foto: Twitter / @realDonaldTrump)
NOTICIAS KOLD 13 -

El presidente estadounidense Donald Trump celebrará una manifestación electoral en la ciudad de Phoenix la semana próxima. El evento se llevará acabo en el Phoenix Convention Center el martes, 22 de agosto a las 7:00 p.m.

Las personas interesadas de asistir el evento pueden registrar aquí .

El Phoenix Convention Center está ubicado en 100 N. 3rd Street, Phoenix, AZ 85004.

Descarga hoy la KOLD Noticias 13 aplicación.

APPLE: http://tucsonne.ws/29QiTkE.

ANDROID: http://tucsonne.ws/29CzyVP.

Hace ‘like’ nuestras páginas en Facebook/Twitter/Instagram.

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/NoticiasKOLD13/

TWITTER: https://twitter.com/noticiaskold13

INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/noticiaskold13/

Copyright 2017 Noticias KOLD 13 via Tucson News Now. Todos los derechos reservados.

Powered by Frankly