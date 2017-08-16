MCSO: Pokémon Go leads to arrest of sexual predator

An Arizona woman accused of having sex with children and selling videos of the assaults may have been caught thanks to Pokémon Go, authorities said.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said Keri Ann Harwood, 28, has been arrested on multiple counts of sexual exploitation and molestation of a child.

According to the MCSO, Harwood's acquaintance of said he discovered the videos on her email account when she let him use it. They had been playing Pokémon Go together and Harwood gave him her account because of a poor internet connection.

"Harwood told detectives she produced the videos for a man she met through a Tumblr account," the MCSO said in a news release. "Harwood claimed the man offered to pay her hundreds of dollars if she would stream sex acts with children via Snapchat. She said she desperately needed the money and did not want to disappoint the man."

Investigators are working to arrest the man.

The MCSO said the victims are under 10 years old and there at least five assault videos.

CRIME TEAM: The KOLD News 13 mugshots of the month are available HERE.

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.