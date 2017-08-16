Rabid bat found near grocery store in midtown

A rabid bat was found near a grocery store in midtown Tucson, and authorities are looking for anyone who may have come in contact with the animal.

The Pima County Health Department said the bat was discovered Friday, Aug. 11, in the parking lot of Fry's at 555 E. Grant Road.

"At this time, there are no known human or animal contact with the bat nor is it known how long the bat was in the area," the PCHD said in a news release.

If anyone had contact with the bat, please call the PCHD at 520-724-7797.

To help reduce the risk of rabies exposure, the PCHD said people should:

• Do not approach wild animals. Wild animals with rabies may seem unafraid of people. It's not normal for a wild animal to be friendly with people, so stay away from any animal that seems unafraid.

• Talk to your children about avoiding unknown or wild animals. Children should tell an adult right away and the adult should call Pima Animal Care Center at 520-724-5900.

• Protect your pets. If your cat or dog is not current on their rabies vaccinations, be sure to vaccinate them as soon as possible.

• If you see a bat or any other wildlife acting oddly or on the ground, do not touch it. Stay away and immediately call the PACC at 520-724-5900.

• If you have contact with an unknown animal, especially a wild animal, call the Health Department help line at 520-724-7797.

