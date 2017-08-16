Woman facing murder charge in east-side crashes

The woman accused of causing a fatal crash and several hit-and-run accidents in Tucson in late July is now facing a murder charge.
An Arizona woman accused of having sex with children and selling videos of the assaults may have been caught thanks to Pokémon Go, authorities said.
A man died Tuesday night after he was shot by a security guard at the UA Tech Park on the southeast side of Tucson, city police said.
Nine people have died and another 15 have been injured because of wrong way drivers this year in Arizona. A local lawmaker is floating a new bill she hopes will put a stop to the problem.
A high-tech facial-recognition process helped authorities nab a man they say got an ID using his dead brother's name.
Charnesia Corley believes newly-released dashcam video will prove her case against the Harris County, TX, Sheriff's Office. The video was recorded two years ago, but she still feels the pain of what happened that night.
Building a pinhole camera is cheap, quick and easy.
The leader of a North Carolina based group associated with the Ku Klux Klan says he is glad that a woman died while taking part in a protest in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend.
Alabama's Attorney General is suing the city of Birmingham and Mayor William Bell for putting barriers around the Confederate monument in Linn Park Tuesday night.
The father of missing Alabama native Natalee Holloway appeared on NBC's "Today Show" Wednesday morning to discuss the latest development in the ongoing search for his daughter.
Rescue crews are searching for an Army UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter with five people aboard that crashed about two miles off Kaena Point late Tuesday.
A Ridgeville man said he wasn't surprised after he found out he had been fired after his employers saw him in a New York Times photo at the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Two very different groups joined forces outside Charleston City Hall Tuesday to send a unified call for peace and civil conversations amid racial tensions.
New photos have been released that show just how much damage was inflicted on the body of Lisa Theris during the month she was missing in the woods of Bullock County.
A woman accused of biting an elderly woman to death now faces a murder charge.
