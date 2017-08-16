Woman facing murder charge in east-side crashes

The woman accused of causing a fatal crash and several hit-and-run accidents in Tucson in late July is now facing a murder charge.

According to court documents, Erin Eman has bee charged with second-degree murder, driving with a suspended license, meth possession, endangerment, leaving the scene of an accident, criminal damage and possession of drug paraphernalia.

READ MORE: UPDATE: Woman injured in east-side crash dies

The TPD said the 32-year-old Eman caused an accident that killed Hannah Parkhurst on July 27. Eman was also involved in four hit-and-run collisions the same day, according to the TPD.

CRIME TEAM: The KOLD News 13 mugshots of the month are available HERE.

Witnesses of the fatal crash said Eman was in a black SUV when she ran a red light and hit Parkhurst's white SUV.

According to TPD, Eman's vehicle had no right front tire and she was driving with a license that had been suspended for a prior DUI.

Eman allegedly hit one car at Houghton and Irvington, two cars at Houghton and Rillito, another car at Houghton and Mary Ann Cleveland, and one more car at Kolb and Valencia.

No one was hurt in the previous hit and runs, according to TPD.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.